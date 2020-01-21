Simplehuman Sensor Can with voice control review: Smart devices aren’t always connected

These days people are captivated with the smart home and all of the smart things. We have smart speakers, smart locks, smart cameras, smart thermostats, and the list goes on. Usually, to be considered “smart” the device is internet-connected. But the Simplehuman Sensor Can with voice control bucks that trend by being smart and unconnected.

The Simplehuman Sensor Can with voice control is a motion and voice-activated trash can which may seem unnecessary but seriously offers some great conveniences. This is the third Simplehuman trash can that we’ve owned over the past 12-years, and one of those is still going strong. While these trash cans can be pricey, they’re some of the best-built devices out there. Read on for the full review of the Simplehuman Sensor Can with voice control.

Specifications

The Simplehuman Sensor Can with voice control has the following features:

Material: Brushed Stainless Steel

Brushed Stainless Steel Warranty: 5-year

5-year Coating: Nano-Silver Clear Coat

Nano-Silver Clear Coat Power Source: 6 AA Batteries or Plug-In Power

6 AA Batteries or Plug-In Power Capacity: 58 Litre

58 Litre Simplehuman Liner Code: Q

What’s In The Box

Simplehuman Sensor Can

Simplehuman Q liners

Power adapter

Design

Simplehuman has always made some of the most modern-looking and minimalistic products out there, and that doesn’t change here. I’d go as far as to say that the company is the Apple of trash cans. Not only does the Simplehuman Sensor Can look sleek and streamlined, but it’s also very well-built and robust.

Our very first Simplehuman garbage can lasted for more than 6 years until it took a tumble from which it couldn’t recover. Our second can is still going strong after 5 years. While these cans are pricey, they are built out of strong stainless steel and high-quality plastics.

There’s not much else to say about the design of the Simple Human Sensor Can with voice control. Its 58-litre capacity is perfect for our large family, the integrated liner storage compartment is brilliant, and the simplicity of the sensor and voice control is refreshing.

The sensor is located right at the front lip of the can. The battery compartment is on the back along with the input for the included power adapter. The top opening is ample, giving you plenty of area to dispose of your trash, and the entire outside of the can is stainless steel coated with Simplehuman’s Nano-Silver Clear Coat.

Overall, the design is everything we expect from Simplehuman, clean, minimal, well-built, and classy.

Custom-fit trash liners are available from Simplehuman, but you can use any other bags you like.

Performance

Let’s start with the “smart” features of the Simplehuman Sensor Can with voice control. This trash can has three microphones that triangulate sound for voice recognition accuracy. This technology is a bit different than, say, your voice assistant recognizing your voice pattern. This technology literally listens for any voice and specifically for three commands:

Open Can

Close Can

Stay Open

The technology doesn’t get any smarter than that, and the trash can isn’t connected to the internet so no worries about privacy. When someone says “open can,” the Simplehuman Sensor Can will open and remain open for a few seconds. When the lid is open anyone can give the command “close can” and the trash can lid will close. If you say “stay open” the lid will remain open until you say “close can,” or it will close after 10-minutes of inactivity.

Honestly, the voice control features here are pretty handy. Especially when you are prepping in the kitchen, you have several things to toss over a period of time, and your hands are dirty and occupied, just tell the trash can to open and stay open and it’s really a time saver.

The 58-liter capacity is plenty for our large family.

You can also open the can just by walking in front of it. The sensor at the front will sense you standing there and open the lid automatically. We’ve found this is very helpful for our small children. The can opens for them and they can dispose of their plate waste very easily.

The Simplehuman Sensor Can with voice control operates with a small motor mounted on the back. This motor is literally so quiet you can barely hear it even when the room is silent.

Another great feature is the integrated liner pocket at the back of the can. Simplehuman makes its own liners which are enclosed in a special pouch. You just place the pouch in the liner pocket, and when you remove one trash bag another one is right there ready to go. They are dispensed from the inside rear of the can, so you never have to go searching for a new bag.

The Simplehuman Sensor Can also has a really nice lip on its lid that keeps the trash bag from being visible. This makes things look aesthetically more pleasing. The company has also included a nano-silver coating on the outside of the trash can that is supposed to prevent microbes from reproducing. We have no way of testing this, but we like the idea.

Overall, the Simplehuman Sensor Can with voice control performs exactly as it should and it does this without needing to connect to the internet or any personal accounts.

The exterior of the can has a nano-silver coating for germ protection.

Price/Value

This particular model of the Simplehuman Sensor Can costs US$200. Simplehuman trash cans aren’t generally cheap, but they hold up for a very long time and are backed with a 5-year warranty. We’ve purchased two Simplehuman trash cans and have been happy with them. While this is pricey, I think the value is there.

The company also sells custom fit liners for these cans which can also be pricey. While your basic Glad or Hefty type garbage bags may not fit perfectly, they will do the job, and you won’t have to pay the premium for custom fit bags. I prefer the Simplehuman trash bags myself. Not only do they fit perfectly, but they’re also pretty robust and well-made.

Wrap Up

The Simplehuman Sensor Can with voice control is probably not for everyone. Many people are happy enough buying a cheap US$20 Rubbermaid can from Walmart and calling it a day. This trash can is for those who want to maintain a general aesthetic look in their home and who feel that the voice control and sensor features would be beneficial to them. Simplehuman makes excellent products backed by an excellent warranty, and I highly recommend this trash can to anyone.

Nailed it Clean and modern design

Great build quality

Excellent 5-year warranty

Needs work May be pricey for some