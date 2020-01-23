Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 23-30: “Play Time”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 23-30th event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in any Track Toy vehicle of your choice! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, January 23rd, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on January 30th.

Festival Playlist/August Season

It’s winter again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon August Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Maserati MC12 Forza Edition. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Legendary Rimac Concept 2.

As for the Horizon August Season, 50% completion will snag you the Legendary Lambo Huracán P while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Legendary Ken Block Race Suit.

“Play Time” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon January 23-30th event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

Fist Bump: Own and drive any Track Toy vehicle

Mic Drop: Make it look easy by earning a total of 12 stars from Speed Zones with your Track Toy

Parkour: Your Track Toy's speed and agility are perfect ingredients for scoring big! See what it can do by earning a total of 1 million Skill score

Time Attack: Put in some hot laps and take home the gold by winning 3 Road Circuit events in your Track Toy

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Green Lane: Complete a Cross Country event

Flight of the Valkyrie: Earn 2 Awesome Air Skills

Wake Surfing: Earn 2 Great Drafting Skills

Blind Luck?: Earn 1 Daredevil Skill

Hey Diddle Diddle: Earn 3 Ultimate Air Skills

Traction: Complete a Dirt Scramble event

Burning Rubber: Earn 1 Drift or E-Drift Skill

Autumn #Forzathon January 23-30th Shop

The #Forzathon January 23-30th Shop has also been updated. Available this week are the Common 2017 Maserati Levante S for 600FP, the Legendary 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso for 400FP, the Legendary Shark Wellies clothing, and Golden Tash clothing items. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 40 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

Autumn Racing Championship

The #Forzathon January 23-30th event brings some new seasonal races and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the Legendary AutoUnion Type D vehicle, the hard-to-find Mercedes-Benz 280 SL, the Epic 2016 Lamborghini Aventador, the Legendary Lamborghini Veneno, the Legendary Modern Race Helmet White clothing item, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] Lamb Chop Chop Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Legendary AutoUnion Type D vehicle reward.

[Playground Games Seasonal] Autumn Games: Finish 1st as a team and win the hard-to-find Mercedes-Benz 280 SL vehicle reward

[Horizon Seasonal] Silence of the Lamborghinis
Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Epic 2016 Lamborghini Aventador vehicle reward
Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward
Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

[Horizon Seasonal] Get Hyper
Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary Lamborghini Veneno vehicle reward
Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward
Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

[Horizonal Seasonal] Modern Age
Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary Modern Race Helmet White clothing reward
Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward
Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Modern Age [Seasonal PR Stunt] Oakwood Crest Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

[Seasonal PR Stunt] Glen Rannoch Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

[Seasonal PR Stunt] Arthur's Seat Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

[Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Horizon Festival Circuit to complete

[Online Adventure] Series 18, Qualify to complete

