Your Apple Watch can offer you perks thanks to your gym membership

With a new year starting, a lot of people tend to make New Year’s resolutions with a significant number of them leaning towards working out more often. If you’ve made that resolution and are starting to make it into the gym, well, Apple and its gym partners have some perks for you. “Members can get discounts for working out, use Apple Pay to buy stuff, book classes on their Apple Watch and more.”

Currently, only four gyms are participating in the program but there may be more to come. Basecamp Fitness, Crunch Fitness, Orange Theory, and the YMCA are all participating. There is one caveat here though, only selected gym locations are supported. The gyms must meet Apple’s criteria for inclusion so not all locations will be part of the program. Hopefully, there will be more locations and more gyms accepted into the program.

The criteria for each gym is as follows:

An Apple Watch Connected gym has to have an iPhone and Apple Watch app that lets people track their fitness, see classes and log-in at the gym.

Some kind of perk for wearers, like membership discounts.

The gym has to accept Apple Pay.

Fitness equipment that supports GymKit, Apple’s system for syncing an Apple Watch with equipment like treadmills and ellipticals.

The perks you will receive vary between each gym but Basecamp is offering its members a free Apple Watch which they have been advertising for a while already. Crunch is offering discounts for people who work out on a regular basis, Orange Theory has gift cards, and YMCA will donate classes to kids. If you want to receive these rewards and discounts, you will need to meet the gyms requirements, which also varies from gym to gym.

This isn’t a bad idea for those who are getting into working out more of those who have been doing it for a while. Giving people something to work towards is a nice touch

