Where is Xur, and what is he selling? Week of January 24-28th

It’s that time again for another edition of “Where is Xur, and what is he selling?” This weekend, January 24-28th, Xur is over at The Rig landing zone on Titan, so spawn in and make your way towards him. Take a look below to see what exotics Xur is selling this week in Destiny 2.

What is Xur selling this weekend?

Isochronal Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

97 Legendary Shards Monte Carlo (Auto Rifle) – 29 Legendary Shards

29 Legendary Shards Actium War Rig (Chest Armor) for Titan Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Orpheus Rig (Leg Armor) for Hunter Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Verity’s Brow (Helmet) for Warlock Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Three of Coins – 31 Legendary Shards

31 Legendary Shards Invitation Quest – 9 Legendary Shards

Weapon: Monte Carlo

An exotic auto rifle that was in the origin Destiny came has made its way into Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. Monte Carlo comes with two perks. The first one being the Monte Carlo Method, which reduces the cooldown of your melee ability when you deal damage with the gun. It also offers the change for a melee ability reset with kills. The second perk, Markiv Chain increases the gun’s damage after primary fire or melee kills. This perk will also grant ammo on melee kills.

Titan Gear: Actium War Rig

The exotic item to get this week will be this chest armor: Actium War Rig for your Titan. If you prefer using auto rifles more than the other guns types out there, the Auto-loading Link perk will constantly reload your auto rifles for you. If you add a large magazine rifle like Sweet Business, this gun will reload rounds over and over.

Hunter Gear: Orpheus Rig

If you’re one for using your Nightstalker class, you’ll definitely want to get Orpheus Rig leg armor thanks to the Uncanny Arrow perk which provides ability energy for each enemy tethered by Shadowshot anchors.

Warlock Gear: Verity’s Brow

An exotic that’s given to you after completing the Warmind campaign, Verity’s Brow has a perk called The Fourth Magic, which causes energy weapon kills to boost grenade energy for the plater and any nearby allies.

Be sure to join us next week for another edition of “Where is Xur, and what is he selling?”

