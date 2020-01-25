MSI announces new curved and portable monitors

MSI is one of the few household names when it comes to gaming and computer gear. The company manufactures everything from laptops and desktops to motherboards and graphics cards and everything in between. MSI’s latest announcement introduces and updates two portable monitors for gamers and professionals as well as three new curved gaming monitors.

“Gamers demand the most immersive experience at home and on the go, and our new selection of Optix monitors seamlessly moves gaming from indoor battle stations to coffee shops, airports and more. The combination of technologies including night vision, blue light reduction, anti-flicker technology, and swivel, height and tilt adjustment, enables our monitors to provide the best gaming experience on the market.” Andy Tung, CEO of MSI US

Portable monitors

The MSI Optix MAG161V portable monitor.

On the portable monitor side, MSI has introduced the Optix MAG161V and updated the MAG161. The MAG161V is being touted as the “slimmest portable gaming monitor in the world.” With a full HD 1080P resolution, the IPS display is only 2 inches thick and weighs less than two pounds. Featuring both USB Type-C and mini-HDMI, the monitor also comes with a leather case and can be used with game consoles, computers, projectors, smartphones, and more. The Optix MAG161V is now available for US$249.99.

The Optix MAG161, a 2020 CES Innovation Award Honoree, will be getting refresh rate updates to 120Hz and 240Hz for smoother gameplay. The 15.6-inch, 1080p resolution display will be available Q1-Q2 of 2020.

Curved gaming monitors

The MSI MAG272CRX curved gaming monitor.

Three new curved gaming monitors are joining the MSI lineup: the MAG272CRX, MAG272CQR and MAG272CR. All three monitors include 2560x1440p WQHD resolution, a 1500R curved panel, an ultra-fast refresh rate and 1ms of response time, and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. The flagship Optix MAG272CRX also boasts a 240 refresh rate.

The HDR-ready MSI Optix MAG272 monitors also come with Night Vision, software that brings out details in darker areas of your content. The technology also helps decrease eye strain by avoiding image overexposure to “ensure a comfortable and pleasing gaming session.” The MSI Gaming OSD APP 2.0 also allows gamers to adjust display settings and program hotkeys using the software.

MSI Optix MAG272 series is now available at Newegg, Amazon, and other retailers with the MAG272CRX retailing for US$349.99.

What do you think about MSI’s new curved monitors and portable monitors? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.