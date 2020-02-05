Infographic: This is the evolution of the Samsung Galaxy S series

Like it or not, the Samsung Galaxy S series of phones are iconic in the smartphone market. The Samsung Galaxy S series has lived in millions of people’s hands for years and will continue for years to come. If you don’t think these phones matter, then just look at how Samsung continually battles Apple for the top slot in smartphone sales.

The credit for Samsung’s continual top slot swapping with Apple is without question the Samsung Galaxy S series. My first Galaxy S was the AT&T version named the “Captivate.” That device was one of the first to feature a larger screen, something Samsung would get mocked for when the Note series appeared.

Love them or hate them, Samsung has continually pushed the smartphone boundaries. Often times, they are the ones pushing new technologies or concepts and they do that a lot with the Samsung Galaxy S. June 2010 is the first time we all had the chance to experience the first Galaxy S and with the upcoming release of the S20 series our friends at Gadgetsdeck have created this very interesting infographic.

This infographic covers everything from June 2010 all the way up to the three S20 models that are expected to be announced. So check out this fun ride into the evolution of the Samsung Galaxy S. If you’re interested in the evolution of the Samsung Galaxy Note series, you can also check out this other infographic and article with more about it.

What do you think of this infographic? Are you excited about the new Samsung S20 coming soon? Or are you a fan of other devices? Do you think Samsung deserves a spot as one of the icons of smartphones?

