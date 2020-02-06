Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon February 6-13: “Everyday Hero”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon February 6-13th event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in any Retro Saloon of your choice! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, February 6th, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on February 13th.

If you haven’t purchased the game yet, you can do so from the button below or play it through the Xbox Game Pass.

Festival Playlist/Spring Season

It’s spring again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Spring Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Maserati MC12 Forza Edition. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Legendary Rimac Concept 2.

As for the Horizon Spring Season, 50% completion will snag you the Common Cadillac Escalade while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Legendary High-Vis Patrol Outfit clothing item.

“Everyday Hero” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon February 6-13th event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

The Whole Shebang: Own and drive any Retro Saloon

Own and drive any Retro Saloon Baggage Handler: Pack your bags, we’re all going on holiday! Drive your Retro Saloon for a total of 20 miles, preferably to the nearest beach

Pack your bags, we’re all going on holiday! Drive your Retro Saloon for a total of 20 miles, preferably to the nearest beach Run of the Mill: Turn the ordinary into the extraordinary by earning 3 stars at the Broadway Windmill Danger Sign with a Retro Saloon

Turn the ordinary into the extraordinary by earning 3 stars at the Broadway Windmill Danger Sign with a Retro Saloon Bodacious: Prove once and for all that your Retro Saloon is a cool car by winning a Street Scene event at Edinburgh New Town

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Spotless: Earn 1 Ultimate Clean Racing Skill

Earn 1 Ultimate Clean Racing Skill Mild Peril: Earn 2 Great Near Miss Skills

Earn 2 Great Near Miss Skills Rocket Jump: Closely overtake while racing to earn 3 Awesome Pass Skills

Closely overtake while racing to earn 3 Awesome Pass Skills Tsuiso Battle: Earn 1 Great Drift or E-Drift Skill

Earn 1 Great Drift or E-Drift Skill Buster: Complete a Street Scene event

Complete a Street Scene event Neat and Tidy: Earn 2 Great Clean Racing Skills

Earn 2 Great Clean Racing Skills Chequered Flag: Win 2 Road Circuit events

Spring #Forzathon February 6-13th Shop

The #Forzathon February 6-13th Shop has also been updated. Available this week are the 1988 BMW M5 Forza Edition for 600FP, the Legendary 1970 Ferrari 512 S for 400FP, the Epic See Me Whip Emote, and the Legendary BWWAAAAHH!!! Car Horn items. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 40 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

Spring Racing Championship

The #Forzathon February 6-13th event brings some new seasonal races, a new Showcase Remix, and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the Legendary Lykan HyperSport, the Legendary Hoonicorn v2, the new Exclusive Toyota Trueno, the hard-to-find 2014 Maserati Ghibli, the hard-to-find MINI Convertible, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] All You Can Street Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Legendary Lykan Hypersport vehicle reward.

All You Can Street [Showcase Remix] Taxi for Takeoff Beat the target to get a Super Wheelspin reward

Taxi for Takeoff [Playground Games Seasonal] Spring Games Finish 1st as a team and win the hard-to-find MINI Convertible vehicle reward

Spring Games [Horizon Seasonal] Retro Hoonicorn Attack Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary Hoonicorn v2 vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Retro Hoonicorn Attack [Horizon Seasonal] Is That A Supra? Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: New Exclusive Toyota Trueno vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Is That A Supra? [Horizonal Seasonal] The Saloon Returns Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find 2014 Maserati Ghibli vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

The Saloon Returns [Seasonal PR Stunt] Lakehurst Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Lakehurst Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Foothills Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Foothills Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Leap of Faith Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Leap of Faith Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Horizon Festival Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Horizon Festival Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 18, Qualify to complete

What do you think about the “Everyday Hero” Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon February 6-13th event and the new Spring Season? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.