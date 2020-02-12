Dolby On is live for both Android and iOS

Back in July, we reported on a Betabound project we ran across that then mysteriously disappeared called Dolby On. The project was to test the app for Android users. Techcrunch had reported in January of last year that Dolby was working on augmented audio recorder app codenamed “234.” We heard nothing about 234 after that leading us to believe that Dolby On was the near-finished product.

The Dolby On app is intended for musicians and creators that want to leverage Dolby’s sound signature. The app is supposed to let Android and iOS users record on the fly for immediate playback and upload it to wherever they like. Here are some of the features of the app and what it can do:

Instantly record songs and videos with powerful Dolby audio technology.

Capture performances, rehearsals, song ideas, riffs, licks, lyrics, and more all from your iOS mobile device. You can even Livestream your songs and videos to your fans and followers.

Lose the background noise with Dolby’s original contribution to music: noise reduction. No more electrical hum, amp buzz, or fan noise.

Dolby On’s proprietary dynamic EQ automatically adapts to your music, and stereo widening expands your sound beyond mono – allowing you to hear every instrument.

Compression and pro-limiting optimizes your volume making you stand out on music platforms like Facebook, Soundcloud, Instagram, and more.

Use custom-designed Styles – like photo filters for audio – to color your sound, or go deeper with bass, treble, boost, and track trim controls.

You can find out more on Dolby’s website and you can get the app for both Android and iOS. Seems like a great idea for musicians and creators, I’d be curious if it actually makes a difference and does what it says it will do.

