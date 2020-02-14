Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon February 13-20: “The Car of Tomorrow”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon February 13-20th event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in any Modern Supercar of your choice! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started on February 13th at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on February 20th.

If you haven’t purchased the game yet, you can do so from the button below or play it through the Xbox Game Pass.

Festival Playlist/Summer Season

It’s spring again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Summer Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Epic 2018 ATS GT. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Epic BMW E92 M3 GTS.

As for the Horizon Summer Season, 50% completion will snag you the Epic Lexus LFA while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Legendary Porsche 917 LH.

“Car of Tomorrow” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon February 13-20th event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

Insatiable Desire: Own and drive any Modern Supercar

Own and drive any Modern Supercar Have Your Cake and Eat It: A car like this is just begging to be driven! Get out there and win 3 Street Scene events in your Modern Supercar

A car like this is just begging to be driven! Get out there and win 3 Street Scene events in your Modern Supercar Life in the Fast Lane: Drop it like it’s hot and rack up a total of 15 stars from Speed Zones with your Modern Supercar

Drop it like it’s hot and rack up a total of 15 stars from Speed Zones with your Modern Supercar Expensive Taste: Scream down the highway and earn 20 AWesome Speed Skills with your Modern Supercar

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Precision Driving: Filter through traffic to earn 3 Threading the Needle Skills

Filter through traffic to earn 3 Threading the Needle Skills DK: Earn 4 stars in total from Drift Zones

Earn 4 stars in total from Drift Zones Vortex Generator: Earn 3 Awesome Drafting Skills

Earn 3 Awesome Drafting Skills Ducks and Drakes: Earn 1 Awesome Skill Chain

Earn 1 Awesome Skill Chain Flawless Victory: Earn 3 Ultimate Clean Racing Skills

Earn 3 Ultimate Clean Racing Skills Lawnmower: Earn 2 Landscaping Skills

Earn 2 Landscaping Skills Popularist: Earn 6 stars in total from PR Stunts

Spring #Forzathon February 13-20th Shop

The #Forzathon February 13-20th Shop is being updated throughout the week with different items available each time. You’ll have to check back often to see if anything catches your eye! As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 40 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

Summer Racing Championship

The #Forzathon February 13-20th event brings some new seasonal races and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the hard-to-find 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish, the Legendary Sleepy Emote, the hard-to-find Buick GSX, the new Exclusive Rover SD1, the hard-to-find Rossion Q1, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] Top Marques Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Hard-to-find 2017 Austin Martin Vanquish vehicle reward.

Top Marques [Playground Games Seasonal] Summer Games Finish 1st as a team and win the Legendary Sleepy Emote

Summer Games [Horizon Seasonal] Muscle Bound Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find Buick GSX vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Muscle Bound [Horizon Seasonal] It’s Never Over With a Rover Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: New Exclusive Rover SD1 vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

It’s Never Over With a Rover [Horizonal Seasonal] So Last Decade Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find Rossion Q1 vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

So Last Decade [Seasonal PR Stunt] Coombe Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Coombe Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Forest Green Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Forest Green Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Bamburgh Castle Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Bamburgh Castle Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 19, Qualify to complete

What do you think about the “Car of Tomorrow” Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon February 13-20th event and the new Summer Season? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.