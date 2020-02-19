How gamers can benefit from VPN services in more ways than one

When you hear about VPN services, most of the time you think about how these services protect your privacy while online or how they help ensure that your IP address stays anonymous.

Some people have heard that VPN services help unblock online content, but one thing that is overlooked is how helpful these services can be for gamers. The following are some ways you can benefit from these services as part of the growing number of gamers around the world.

Reducing That Dreadful Lag

One thing gamers hate is that dreadful lag. No matter how good your internet is, there is a chance of experiencing some delay. Most of today’s games are action-based, and your ability to react is of the utmost importance, but gamers who experience a lag could end up losing the game, getting killed in the game, or you could miss vital information offered by the game.

True gamers are going to look for the best VPN services to find one that is best suited for their needs. These services help stabilize your connection, which ends up helping you improve your overall game. Keep in mind that these services are going to work if you play on your computer, phone, or use a gaming console. Most of the time, these services are offered at reasonable prices, so you won’t be breaking the bank if you choose to get a service.

Addressing Security Gaming Concerns

Gamers sometimes overlook how vulnerable they are when they connect to the internet. Some of the most popular games out there put you at risk, probably because they require you to connect to a separate server that is not always as secure as it should be.

You could be hacked, attacked, and could be exposed to online scams. Keep in mind that some gamers make purchases online, and this also ends up exposing sensitive information, and no one should do that without proper protection.

Access to Early Game Releases

It may seem a little nonsensical, but there are times when games are released in some countries and not others. Sometimes, this happens because the game was produced in that region, but true gamers shouldn’t have to wait to access a game that is already available to be purchased.

Those who do purchase VPN services are going to be able to access those games because you can set your VPN address to match the country where the game is available. Gaming is very competitive, and you don’t want a whole country worth of gamers to get a head start, and the truth is that you don’t have to wait.

As the gaming world continues to expand and become much bigger, there is a growing number of folks who are hoping to change this reality. There is a group of gamers who want to have access to games at the same time as everyone else. This hasn’t happened just yet, but at least there is a movement.

The blue LED lighting on the Acer Predator Orion 5000 makes for a great gaming ambiance.

Fights DDoS Attacks

Gamers are pretty competitive, and some of these people take things beyond what should be acceptable. There are gamers who have experienced DDoS attacks, which ends up clogging the connection that the gamer is on. No more data can be transmitted by this gamer or the gamer will experience pretty slow speeds.

This is usually done to cheat, so if you happen to be a good gamer, then you might be targeted by rival gamers who don’t know how to win fairly. Those who want an extra layer of protection from these sorts of attacks will be happy to know that VPN services usually come with anti-DDoS services, but you should still ask before purchasing the service just to make sure.

These are just some ways VPN services can help gamers, but there are others ways to consider. For example, VPN services give you an opportunity to access games that a country is blocking for some reason. This could happen for all sorts of reasons, like maybe the game is too violent or maybe the game depicts characters engaging in law-breaking activities. As you can see, there are reasons for gamers to look for good VPN services, so start exploring.

Protects Privacy

There is another way gamers can attack others, which is by invading their privacy in various ways. At this point, it would be wise to have VPN services to protect your privacy.

Some disgruntled gamers track down their opponent’s IP address. These people might find gamers they don’t like and harass them online by finding out their social media accounts or other online accounts they might be associated with. Some people can even get your physical address and stalk you offline because of a game, which is not only scary but could be dangerous. Swatting is also a real danger though it is rare, but there are some online gamers who get so upset they send emergency services to your location by calling the cops or calling in a bomb threat to your address. Needless to say, this is a pretty dangerous situation for you and everyone else in your home.

Dodging Throttling

Internet providers are not your friends. These people do not like when people use the internet for streaming or play games for long periods of time because you are sucking up a lot of data. This shouldn’t matter to them since you are paying for the service, but the reality is it does matter to them, and they have technology that helps monitor your online activity. If they detect streaming or gaming, then these companies may begin to throttle your data, and that can slow down your internet speeds for long periods of time. Having a VPN service encrypt your data means your internet provider won’t be able to see what you are doing online. This allows you to dodge throttled data and helps you use your internet without experiencing any data limitations that can slow you down for a long time. On top of that, you get to enjoy all that privacy you deserve because you are paying for this service.

