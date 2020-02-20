How can businesses fine-tune their database systems?

Oracle does not depend upon a single person. It is a database that integrates many features and various components. Database administrators, storage managers, data architects, and other business managers need to work with one another to ensure that the Oracle database is fine-tuned for optimal performance.

Experts in the field of Oracle database monitoring and consulting state there are some simple tips that company owners can follow to ensure the best performance tuning and system configuration on their storage system-

Successfully configuring the major four hardware components of the system

Specialists of Oracle database state there are four big components to take into consideration and balance when you are building or fine-tuning any database for optimal performance. It is here that architects of the database system should ensure its design is balanced, making the system strong. These four major hardware components are-

CPU Memory Data Storage Network

Note that any improvement in one or more of the above components results in enhanced performance. There are limitations to improvement at times, and this depends on the constraint that creates this limitation.

Identify the component that limits the performance of the database

The business owner should carefully recognize the issue with the component responsible for limiting performance. This makes solving the problem in performance simple and cost-effective. Most business owners believe that adding extra hardware can resolve an issue. However, this might be a temporary solution as with prolonged use, the problem still persists, and issues will again arise in future. It is here that problems can be resolved when you talk to an expert in Oracle database consulting to get an overview of the problem in detail and know what you need for its resolution. Instead of investing in additional hardware for your Database system, it is prudent first to seek advice and know what will support your Oracle database and fine-tune it successfully.

What are the symptoms of common problems faced in an Oracle database?

The database is slow- This arises when disks have not been configured correctly, and very few resources have been deployed for its support. The CPU is used excessively- This takes place when there is no or little CPU storage in the system. This often occurs when the system has not been properly sized to meet the demands of the task or unit. Outages- This occurs when there is improper redundancy built into the database system to account for its failures. These symptoms are due to underlying hardware issues, SQL statements that are untuned or solutions that have been configured poorly.

The configurations for storage should be assembled on the bandwidth of the input-output and not on its total storage capacity.

Input-Output and hardware considerations

The input-output and hardware considerations need to be taken into account when you are designing Oracle systems. The input-output performance is a key component. Note that when the input and the output loads are very intensive, its underlying storage system should be capable enough to meet their needs. In case the system is under the right size, this results in wasted resources and time. It is prudent to ensure that the system has been properly built to meet the needs of the database for the whole life-cycle of the application.

Specialists in Oracle DBA consulting state businesses should configure the input-output for the bandwidth of the system before its capacity. The configurations for storage should be assembled on the bandwidth of the input-output and not on its total storage capacity. Note the capacity of each of the system’s disk and make adjustments in such a way that the small disks can retain a large volume. However, these disks cannot manage the throughput of other smaller disks. For instance, if you want the database to perform better, you should spread data over many 73 GB, or 146 GB drives over one 600 GB disk.

Redundancy for protection against hardware fails

Another requirement against hardware fails redundancy. One should ensure there is a balance between performance and redundancy. It is prudent to meet a good consultant for advice if costs are an issue. This will help the business meet the desired performance levels.

Evaluate the system before building the database

You need to test the input and output before creating the database. When the file is created, it is tough for you to reconfigure them. The effort becomes challenging across different system resources. Businesses should test the input and output bandwidth to validate that the expected levels are being attained.

Planning for growth

Businesses should plan for the growth of their database. Here, they should not compromise on the bandwidth of the input and output. If the growth of the database is not planned properly, resources will be over-utilized, and there will be problems in performance.

Removing bottlenecks

In order to make the Oracle database to perform better, businesses should focus on reducing the time for the completion of operations and resource consumption. Performance issues arise when resources are excessively utilized. This gives rise to system bottlenecks. Problems can be arrested with the following solutions-

Making changes in the way the application is used

Making changes in the Oracle database

Making changes in hardware configuration

Getting it correct the first time

When a business owner is creating an Oracle database, getting it correct the first time helps in resolving many issues in the future. The following requirements should be taken into consideration –

Storage- consider the capacity of the minimum disk and count of spindles. More spindles give the business better results. Availability- Ascertain whether the system should be available 24/7 or do you wish to access it during business hours only? Note that 24/7 availability needs the correct engineering for managing maintenance with no outages. Performance- the time for application response and input-output throughout will determine the required configuration.

With the help of experienced and skilled Oracle database consultants, you are able to get the much -needed guidance and education you need for fine-tuning your existing database and improving its performance with success!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Author Bio: Karen is a Business Tech Analyst. She is very responsible towards her job. She loves to share her knowledge and experience with her friends and colleagues.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.