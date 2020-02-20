Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon February 20-27: “Studs and Spark Plugs”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon February 13-20th event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in the 2018 Bugatti Chiron or the 2019 LEGO Speed Champions Bugatti Chiron! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, February 20th, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on February 27th.

If you haven’t purchased the game yet, you can do so from the button below or play it through the Xbox Game Pass.

Before we get into the #Forzathon details for this week, those who own the “LEGO Speed Champions Expansion Pack” are in for a treat! Starting this week, you can win the LEGO Speed Champions Bugatti Chiron. Head on over towards the Brickchester Airport in the LEGO Valley to win this new ride! If you do, you can also use it as it features as one of two vehicles you can use for the #Forzathon event this week.

The LEGO Speed Champions Bugatti Chiron.

Festival Playlist/Autumn Season

It’s autumn again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Autumn Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Epic 2018 ATS GT. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Epic BMW E92 M3 GTS.

As for the Horizon Autumn Season, 50% completion will snag you the Legendary 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Epic Porsche 718 GTS.

“Studs and Spark Plugs” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon February20-27th event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

The Power of Imagination: Own and drive either the 2018 Bugatti Chiron or the 2019 LEGO Speed Champions Bugatti Chiron

Own and drive either the 2018 Bugatti Chiron or the 2019 LEGO Speed Champions Bugatti Chiron By the Numbers: Achieve the top speed of either the Bugatti Chiron or LEGO Chiron by reaching 261 mph/420kph!

Achieve the top speed of either the Bugatti Chiron or LEGO Chiron by reaching 261 mph/420kph! Quad Turbo: Use the raw speed and power of your Bugatti Chiron or LEGO Chiron to earn 3 Stars at the Strathbridge Speed Zone

Use the raw speed and power of your Bugatti Chiron or LEGO Chiron to earn 3 Stars at the Strathbridge Speed Zone For Louis: Celebrate the legacy of Louis Chiron, by winning 4 Road Racing Series Events in either the Bugatti Chiron or LEGO Chiron

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Keen as Mustard: Earn 2 Clean Racing Skills

Earn 2 Clean Racing Skills Drag Reduction: Earn 1 Awesome Drafting Skill

Earn 1 Awesome Drafting Skill Squeaky Clean: Earn 2 Clean Start Skills

Earn 2 Clean Start Skills I’m the Captain Now: Closely overtake while racing to earn 3 Great Pass Skills

Closely overtake while racing to earn 3 Great Pass Skills Have a Butcher’s At This: Earn 1 Ultimate Skill Chain

Earn 1 Ultimate Skill Chain Woodsman: Earn 2 Lumberjack Skills

Earn 2 Lumberjack Skills Showing Off: Earn 3 Great Skill Chains

Autumn #Forzathon February 20-27th Shop

The #Forzathon February 120-27th Shop is back to its weekly schedule! This week, you can pick up the Legendary 2019 Bugatti Divo for 600 FP, the common 2018 Mini John Cooper Works Convertible for 450 FP, the Legendary Karate Master Emote, and the Rare Greetings! Car Horn. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 40 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

The Forza Horizon 4 Autumn #Forzathon Shop February 20-27th.

Autumn Racing Championship

The #Forzathon February 20-27th event brings some new seasonal races, a new Showcase Remix, and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the hard-to-find #94 Volkswagen I.D. R, the hard-to-find 1995 Nissan GT-R, the Legendary Quartz Regalia D, the Alumi Craft Forza Edition, the Epic Golden Cowboy Hat, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] Balance of Power Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Hard-to-find #94 Volkswagen I.D. R vehicle reward.

Balance of Power [Playground Games Seasonal] Pillar of Autumn Finish the event to win a Super Wheelspin reward

Pillar of Autumn [Playground Games Seasonal] Autumn Games Finish 1st as a team and win the Epic Golden Cowboy Hat clothing reward

Autumn Games [Horizon Seasonal] Nissan Cup Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find 1995 Nissan GT-R vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Nissan Cup [Horizon Seasonal] Heavyweight Champions Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary Quartz Regalia D vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Heavyweight Champions [Horizonal Seasonal] Meet and Yeet Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Alumi Craft Forza Edition vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Meet and Yeet [Seasonal PR Stunt] Sylvan Hollow Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Sylvan Hollow Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Ashbrook Lane Drift Zone: Beat the target drift score to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Ashbrook Lane Drift Zone: Beat the target drift score to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Broadway Windmill Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Broadway Windmill Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Moorhead Wind Farm Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 19, Qualify to complete

What do you think about the “Studs and Spark Plugs” Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon February 20-27th event and the new Autumn Season? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.