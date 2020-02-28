SCUF Vantage 2 Gaming Controller review: The Elite controller for PlayStation

SCUF is a company that offers custom gaming controllers for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox. They have a wide variety of controllers for specific consoles and in this case, SCUF’s newest gaming controller is the Vantage 2 for the PlayStation 4 and PC. With the Vantage 2, you’re getting up to 20 hours of battery life, 4 rear paddles/two side buttons that can be remapped, the ability to customize the controller to your liking and more. Continue to read our full review below.

Specifications

Paddle Control System

Electro-Magnetic Remapping

Trigger Control System with Adjustable Hair Triggers and Quick Shift Trigger Stops

Interchangeable Magnetic Faceplate

Customizable Thumbstick Area

High-Performance Grip

Anti-friction Rings

3.5mm Audio Jack Port & built-in speaker

Wired (USB) Connectivity; Wireless (Bluetooth) version also available

Vibration Support: Removable

Battery Life: 1,000mAh, up to 20 hours

Compatibility: PlayStation 4 & Windows (7, 10)

Dimension (L x W x H): 4.25″ x 6.5″ x 2.5″

Weight: 7-10oz (194-283g)

What’s in the box

SCUF Vantage 2 Controller

1 Protective Travel Case

10ft High-Speed Braided Micro-USB Cable

2x Long Domed Thumbsticks (black)

2x Long Trigger Covers (black)

2x Anti-friction Rings (black)

1x Control Disc (black)

1x SCUF Key (0.9mm)

Product Manual

Product Guide

Sticker Pack

Design

The Vantage 2 isn’t like the controller that comes with the PlayStation 4. It has a bigger form factor reminding me of the Switch’s Pro controller and an Xbox controller mixed together. Instead of the typical DualShock controller layout, the SCUF Vantage two features staggered thumbsticks.

The left side of the device has an adjustable thumbstick with the D-Pad towards the bottom right. The Share, Options, and touchpad are in the center of the device along with a speaker grill and PlayStation logo. On the right-hand side are the X, square, triangle, circle buttons, and the right thumbstick. Below all that is an audio touch bar with SCUF’s logo on it that will allow you to adjust game volume with a wired headset. Just below the audio touch bar is a switch for PC and PS4, a 3.5mm jack, and another switch for remapping your paddles and SCUF’s proprietary side SAX buttons (more on that in a moment).

Rear paddles that can be remapped

Moving to the back of the controller, you’ll see four textured rear paddles that can be remapped letting you set commands for different actions. Those same rear paddles can be removed if you only want to use two of them, or none at all. I preferred using two since all four caused me to keep pressing the inner paddles when I wasn’t meaning to. Also on the back is a textured non-slip material letting you grip the controller better if you plan on gaming for extended hours.

At the top of the controller is SCUF’s logo with a Micro-USB port for charging the controller or using it for PC gaming. The logo does light up blue when you’re playing, orange when plugged into a PC/charging, or red when the controller is dying. The L1/2 and R1/2 buttons and triggers are also included (of course) but SCUF has added a Quick Shift Trigger Stopper for the L/R 2 triggers. With this stopper, you can find a spot that works for you when it comes to pressing on the trigger. As for the sides of the Vantage 2, there are two SAX buttons. These can also be remapped to your liking and add in less movement when it comes to taking your hand off or fingers off the controller. Using the inner portion of your index fingers to press the button was the easiest way to activate a command.

There are some vibration modules under the faceplate of the controller and can be removed by pressing down on them and lifting towards you.

The review unit provided came in black but can be changed to a different color when you design your own. If you’re looking for more than just a solid color, there are different design options available.

Ease of Use

Pairing the Vantage 2 with your PlayStation works in two different ways: wired or wireless. If you plan on using the controller in wired mode (which charges the controller too), simply plug it into your PS4 with the USB end and the Micro-USB end to the controller. Make sure the wired/wireless switch is to the left and press the PS button on the controller to power it on along with the console.

Using the controller in wireless mode is also easy once you understand it. After you already have your PS4 on and in the settings page where you can connect other devices, toggle the wired/wireless switch to the right, then press and hold the PS button to activate the controller. Next, press and hold the Share and PS button simultaneously on the controller. From the list of devices that show up on the TV screen, choose “SCUF Controller” with the already connected PS4 controller and go through the prompts to connect the Vantage 2.

Software

The Vantage 2 does come with the ability to customize the controller how you want it via an application for PC you can download from SCUF’s website. With this application, you’re able to adjust the thumbstick/trigger sensitivity, create specific game profiles, and save controller preferences.

As far as using the applications, it’s all pretty straight forward. Being able to remap the paddles on the bottom or the SAX buttons is easy since you’re choosing which command will be assigned. The thumbsticks and trigger sensitivity options are a simple click and drag to what you feel will work for you while you’re gaming and the vibration intensity is the same. The lower the percentage, the lower the controller vibration is.

Performance

When it came to playing games with the controller, the performance of it was nice. Pressing the buttons or triggers responded quick enough in-game but I did notice a little lag when using the left thumbstick in Fortnite. That was the only game that seemed to suffer from this issue though. All other games worked out fine. Adjusting the thumbstick with the SCUF key didn’t help much either. At that time it was a big deal but playing over and over to this date it doesn’t bother me anymore as I’ve adjusted to the slight lag.

Rear buttons and triggers on the controller

Since the controller comes with a textured grip, I was able to play for extended hours of the day without any discomfort.

Another issue I ran in to is tightening the left and right triggers too much. Remember that if you overtighten the triggers with the SCUF key, that command will not work. You can still press down on the triggers but nothing will happen because there is no play to register.

Battery Life

SCUF rates the battery life on the controller at up to 20 hours. However, you’ll only get that if you have the vibration modules removed from the controller. When testing the controller with and without the vibration modules, I wasn’t really able to notice a major difference in battery life. During testing, I was able to hit the 18-20 hours mark consistently, with the 18 hours being achieved with the vibration modules in place.

If the Vantage 2 is low on battery or already out of battery, you can charge it by plugging the controller by connecting it to your PS4 with the braided Mico-USB cable. When the battery is charging and the controller is not powered on, the SCUF light bar will turn orange. Charging the controller back up to full will take about two and a half hours depending on how depleted the battery is.

Note: The controller will not charge via a power block connected to an outlet with a Mico-USB cable. It will only charge through the PlayStation.

Accessories

As far as accessories go, there are plenty that comes inside the box allowing players to set up their controller to what best works for them. You get two Long Domed Thumbsticks, two Long Trigger Covers, two Anti-friction Rings, one Control Disk, and one 0.9mm SCUF Key. You’ll also get a nice protective case for those who want to take their controller with them when traveling.

SCUF was also nice enough to send out more accessories such as more domed thumbsticks, trigger covers, and a different faceplate.

Price

If you plan on getting the Vantage 2 from SCUF, the wired model is selling for US$169.99 and the wired/wireless model (which is the one I tested) is going for $199.99. Granted it’s on the higher end of the spectrum, it does have some great extras that come with the controller such as interchangeable triggers, anti-friction rings, and more. You can basically design this controller to your liking from SCUF’s website when it comes to color and faceplates.

Wrap Up

Considering I’ve never used SCUF before because of their high-end pricing and prefer OEM controllers, I really did enjoy using the Vantage 2. The ability to customize it by changing out the thumbsticks, D-Pad, and faceplate is super cool. Sure, other brands out there may have these options too but they may not be to the full extent that SCUF is offering.

SCUF Vantage 2 Gaming Controller US$169.99+ 9.3 Design 10.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.0/10

















Software 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Battery Life 10.0/10

















Accessories 10.0/10

















Price 8.0/10

















Nailed it Controller design

Easy to use

Software to adjust controller settings

Long battery life

Needs work Accidental over-tightening the triggers

Little bit of lag in <em>Fortnite</em> when using the thumbsticks

High price tag Purchase from SCUF