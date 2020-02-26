Rian Johnson says Apple won’t let bad guys use iPhones

We all know the extreme lengths Apple goes to in protecting its image and controlling its marketing. They’ve become so good at marketing that they hardly ever need to innovate anymore, but I digress. Now, director Rian Johnson is revealing what lengths Apple does go to. According to the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Apple does not allow bad guys to use iPhones in the movies.

We all know that Hollywood uses product placement to help pay for a lot of the movies they film. A company supplies the production company with a certain product and the product gets screentime. Rian Johnson has probably done this many times over his career but when it comes to Apple iPhones. No bad guys allowed to handle the merchandise.

Apple isn’t the only company that does product placements, Samsung and hundreds of others all pay for the chance to be in a Hollywood movie. The difference, it seems, is that Apple has some guidelines in place to keep its product from looking like bad guys use it.

iPhone – Only for the good guys.

“I don’t know if I should say this or not,” Johnson said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “Apple … they let you use iPhones in movies but — and this is very pivotal if you’re ever watching a mystery movie — bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.” He also joked that audiences can predict who the protagonist and antagonists are in movies based on what phone they carry. “Oh no, every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now,” Johnson quipped. CNET via SFGate

It seems a little extreme to us that Apple would deny the use of iPhones in bad guys hands. But I guess they have their reasons. Maybe they don’t want to give the wrong impressions.

