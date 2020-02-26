GIF vs Jif: Smucker’s stirs up the old debate

GIF vs JIF. It’s been argued back and forth for years and probably will be forever. People give plenty of reasons why they choose one over the other but now Smucker’s is weighing in on the debate. You see, Smucker’s makes a product that bears the preferred pronunciation of the debated acronym and they want to set the record straight on the GIF vs JIF debate. There’s only ONE Jif and it’s peanut butter.

Jif peanut butter happens to be my favorite creamy peanut butter and I happen to agree with Smucker’s 100%.

The GIF vs JIF debate rages on!

If you’ve ever called a .GIF a Jif®, we forgive you.” That’s the word from GIPHY and Jif® peanut butter, who are teaming up to settle the great debate over how to pronounce GIF – just in time for National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day on March 1. Jif®, said with a “soft G,” is America’s number one peanut butter. GIFs, said with a “hard G,” are the frequently shared looping videos that add humor, culture, and entertainment into people’s daily conversations (of which GIPHY serves 10 billion each day). To prove how Jif and GIF differ, Jif has created a limited run of specially labeled jars – yes, they say “Gif” right on the front – now available on Amazon at just under $10 while they last. With a tongue-in-cheek label, these collectibles can help Jif fans spread the news (get it?) that Jif – with a “soft G” – should be all about the peanut butter. “We’re teaming up with GIPHY to put a lid on this decade-long debate and prove there is only one Jif… it’s creamy, delicious peanut butter, not a looping picture you can send to make friends and family laugh,” said Rebecca Scheidler, Vice President, Marketing of Jif. “So spread the word like Jif on bread—Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations!” “At GIPHY, we know there’s only one Jif and it’s peanut butter. If you’re looking for all the GIFs, there’s only one GIPHY,” said Alex Chung, founder and CEO of GIPHY. “If you’re a soft G, please visit Jif.com. If you’re a hard G, thank you, we know you’re right. Whether you like your Gs hard or soft, let’s all share some fun and let peanut butter unite us in saying GIF and eating Jif.” Smucker’s Press Release

Now, to help passionate fans on both sides of the fence share their opinions in the great GIF vs JIF (#JifvsGif) debate, GIPHY has created a suite of “Jif vs. GIF” .gif files over on their webiste.

What do you think of the GIF vs JIF debate? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.