Infographic: Is technology a fueler for chronic stress in the workplace?

Chronic stress is enough to change your brain. During times of stress, your brain’s cortisol levels – also known as your “stress hormone” – rise 2-5x the norm. WHO defines burnout as a syndrome caused by chronic workplace stress, which brings on feelings of exhaustion and mental detachment. Not only can this lower your job performance, but may also eat at your life expectancy.

Higher cortisol levels have been known to interfere with learning and memory, lower your immune system’s function, increase the rate in which you gain weight, and heighten your risk of heart disease, diabetes, depression, and mental illness. Although not all stress is equal, its effects are reversible.

To avoid burnout, you’ll need to be able to spot its foreshadowing symptoms. If you ever begin to feel that your work quality is lagging and you’re not showing your full potential, this is a major red flag. At this time, it’s best you seek after the underlying problem.

So, what causes employee burnout and workplace chronic stress? Is technology to blame?

Despite living in the digital era, 1 in 3 UK employees blame technology for their job stress. These employees say tech increases their workload by 45%, tightens their deadlines by 33%, and increases their social isolation by 29%. In America, 57% say stress makes them feel paralyzed, and 43% say stress makes them feel invigorated. In times of stress, here’s what you can do to lower your cortisol levels.

Most importantly, you need to socialize. Isolation will further increase your cortisol levels, but connecting with friends and family helps to rebuild resilience. Furthermore, get some sleep. Stress causes sleep problems, and sleep problems cause stress.

Despite what you feel during times of stress, burnout isn’t inevitable. In fact, it’s actually avoidable. The infographic below can help you understand more regarding burnout culture in the workplace.

