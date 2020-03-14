Infographic: Work smarter, not harder with this tech

Work smarter, not harder is an age-old saying. In the past few decades, the internet has changed the way we work. Now almost everything is done online, which means less face-to-face interaction in our daily lives. Because a lot of human communication comes from nonverbal cues, it is more important than ever to fully understand and appreciate what’s lost so you can make up for it with other more modern nonverbal cues. This has never been more important as more people begin to work remotely because of Covid-19, but fortunately, there are tools to help you manage your workload and help you look aware and competent in the age of remote work.

Workers want collaborative workplaces, but this doesn’t always mean in-person collaboration is best. Digital collaboration tools can help you keep track of who’s doing what, so there’s no time wasted asking for updates or trying to figure out where a certain project is. 74% of American workers prefer sending messages over in-person communication, and 76% say they hope to have digital collaboration tools available to them in the near future. 91% say they want to have a stronger relationship with their coworkers, and better collaboration tools can help make that dream a reality.

Between 2005 and 2019 distance workers increased 115%, but in the last several weeks that figure has grown even more. As you work remotely, consider some tech upgrades to your normal routine:

Grammarly not only checks your writing for grammatical and spelling errors, it now also checks your writing for tone, something that is crucial in business communications that are done digitally

Shift browser connects all your apps and accounts into one seamless dashboard

Slack helps organize business communications into channels so you only get the information you need without having to sift through unnecessary information to find it

Invision helps creatives collaborate on visuals with immediate feedback and responses

Sequel can help manage social media posting with AI that mimics your personality

Learn more about tips and tech that can help you look good when working remotely from the infographic below.

What do you think of this infographic? How do you work smarter not harder with your tech? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.