comiXology offers 60-day free trial to help you get through social distancing

We’re all dealing with trying times right now. We’ve all been asked to stay home from work where we can and to practice social distancing. We’re all washing our hands a little longer and more often and we’re all trying to remain sane. Part of the problem with social distancing is the sheer boredom of being alone. So the good folks at comiXology are trying to lend a hand.

The company is now offering its free trial of comiXology for a full 60-days. This means you have 60 glorious days of free comic book reading. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about this generous limited time offer:

Introduced in May 2016, comiXology Unlimited now offers access to over 25,000 comics, graphic novels and manga from DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, and more, as well as regularly released exclusive comiXology Original series, for just $5.99 a month with a 60-day free trial at comiXology.com/unlimited. ComiXology Unlimited has over 1,250 complete series available to read. ComiXology Unlimited is available on the comiXology app for Fire Tablet, Android, iOS and on the web at comixology.com.

So, while there’s always Netflix and other streaming services you can watch, sometimes a good comic can ease the boredom just a bit more. So keep practicing your social distancing skills, keep each other safe, wash your hands, and enjoy some reading for the next 60-days. Be sure to check out some of our comic book reviews while you’re here!

