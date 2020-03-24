Fender offers up 3-months of free guitar lessons amid pandemic to new users

I’ll be the first to admit that it has been a rocky and rough last few weeks around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has countries everywhere changing the way we live and interact. Social distancing and self-isolation are becoming the new normal but it’s also wearing on us in a big way. After all, we are social creatures and locking ourselves away can really mess with your head. Most of us have been dealing with the consequences of this pandemic fairly well and one of the reasons is because of companies like Fender who are now offering up 3-months of free guitar lessons to new users.

Other companies are stepping up to the plate to offer services, discounts, and goods to help us through this pandemic and Fender is just the latest. Fender is offering you 3-months of free guitar lessons through its FenderPlay app to new users.

3-months free to the first 100K subscribers

Fender is offering new users a free 3-month subscription to Fender Play, the complete online learning app for guitar, bass, and ukulele. Whether it’s dusting off an old guitar, learning a new skill or entertaining tiny hands, Fender hopes offering Fender Play for free will reinforce the positive benefits that music has on the mind. Fender

Getting Fender Play for Free: visit fender.com/playthrough to redeem your code. Once you have redeemed your code you can download the app via Google Play or Apple App Store and sign in to your account. You can also sign into Fender Play via the web on a desktop.

It’s a great offering for new users and hopefully a way for people to get their minds off the pandemic happening now. There is one caveat though, this offer is limited to the first 100K subscribers, so better act fast.

