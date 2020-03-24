Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones review: Sweet 3-in-1 earbuds

Motorola has teamed with Hubble Connected to release a 3-in-1 hybrid headset that allows you to use them in three different ways. Wired, wireless, and true wireless. With the Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones, you’re getting up to 18 hours of playback, IPX5 rating, 3 hours of playback in a 15-minute charge, and more. Continue reading our full review below.

Specifications

7-hours of playtime with 11-hours of charge time in the case

Waterproof IPX5

Integrated cable management in the case

Turbo Charge 3-hours in 15-minutes

Unlimited playtime with AUX

Smart Voice Assistant (Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant)

Handsfree calls with integrated mic

Bluetooth 5.0

What’s in the box

Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones

Micro-USB charging cable

Manual

Design

The design of the Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones is definitely something intriguing since this is the first time I’ve seen earbuds like this. Starting off with the earbuds themselves, you’re looking at a typical in-ear true wireless headset. Motorola’s logo is printed on the touchpad on the earbuds. Under that are three holes where connector pins go in to let the earbuds become either wired or wireless. You’ll also see an L and an R on either earbud to let you know which ear they go in and connect to the wired cable.

Moto Tech3 true wireless showing off Moto logo

There are two included braided cables for connecting the earbuds together. The first cable turns the earbuds from true wireless to wireless has three connector pins that plug straight into the earbuds. In the middle of that cable is a small magnetic block that connects to the second cable. This second cable leads to a 3.5mm jack and allows you to use the Tech3 True Wireless Headphones in wired mode.

When it comes to the case, it’s a neat design that keeps the cables and earbuds in place. Motorola’s logo is on the top cover of the case. When lifting up the cover, you’ll see the earbuds neatly placed on the connector pins that charge the earbuds. There’s also a flap that can be lifted up that will let you take out the first of the cables. As for the second cable, the 3.5mm jack is tucked into the case while the magnet connector part is held underneath the case. Both cables can be wrapped around the case and held tight enough for easy storage.

On the front of the case is an LED indicator that blinks blue when the earbuds are taken out of the case. The back of the case is where you’ll find the Micro-USB port for charging.

Ease of Use

When it comes to actually using the Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones, there are three different ways as explained previously. True wireless is, of course, the easiest since it’s a matter of opening the case, going into the Bluetooth settings in the device you’re using, choosing “Tech3” from the list, and pairing them. Once paired you can start listening to music or watching videos.

Using them as wireless (again, after they are paired to your device) is a matter of connecting the pins on the cable to the earbuds. If you’re listening to something in true wireless mode, the music continues right along after you’ve connected the cable for wireless use.

Moto Tech3 in wireless mode

Finally, using wired mode is also easy. After connecting the final cable, the multifunction button that’s on the front of the cable is your play/pause/skip button. One press toggles playback while two presses skip to the next song. Unfortunately, there is no option to repeat the same song unless you use the controls on the device the earbuds are connected to.

The wireless options allow you to control playback by tapping on the earbuds. One tap will play or pause the current track, two taps will skip to the next song, while three taps will repeat the same song you were listening to. A long press will activate Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, or Siri depending on the phone you have.

Sound

I’m going to start this off by saying you will need to have the volume up more than half to hear anything. I tried it on two different phones and ended up with the same result. It’s almost like audio below 50% volume is non-existent. Other than that, the rest of the sound was great.

As these headphones can be used in three ways, wired, wireless, and true wireless, I found that the sound quality was definitely different between wired and wireless.

Starting off with true wireless mode, I didn’t think it would push out as much sound as it does. Again, this was with the volume closer to the maximum setting. You’re able to hear deep bass while the mids and highs were balanced. Considering the volume was close to max, nothing was distorted or muffled.

Using it in wired mode was the best. Anything hardwired is usually going to be better than wireless. In the case of the Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones, wired mode made music and voices sound clearer. Bass again was really good and mids and highs sounded great.

Phone calls, on the other hand, are super low on volume when using them as true wireless. Having the volume up all the way didn’t help. Wireless and wired was a bit louder and I could hear everyone much better.

Reception

Bluetooth 5.0 is used on the Tech3 True Wireless Headphones, making pairing instant. With this Bluetooth version, you’re able to get up to 100ft in distance from the device that the earbuds are connected to. Keep in mind that’s with no objects, such as walls or trees in the way. Testing how far it would go, I was able to get more than 30ft with walls and other things in the way and still have clear sound. It’s normal to see this but at the same time, people will likely leaving their phone behind 100ft from them.

Battery Life

With the Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones, the company claims up to 18 hours of playback time. That includes seven hours of playback with the headphones and 11 hours with the case. Getting to seven hours of playback may not be the easiest to reach as battery life is dependent on volume and type of music you’re listing to. During testing, I was able to get around 15 or so hours in total, mainly because I had to turn the volume up louder when using the headset in true wireless or wireless. It’s not too far off from the time Motorola says and your usage may vary.

Recharging the earbuds from empty to full battery life takes about an hour and a half. If you’re in dire need of a quick charge, you can get up to three hours with a quick 15-minute charge. If the case and earbuds are completely drained, you can use the wired portion of the headset if your phone supports it or you have a 3.5mm dongle available.

Once depleted, it takes about 2 hours to fully recharge the case.

Price

The Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones have an MSRP of US$99.99. Personally, I like the price point for what this can do. A name brand true wireless headset itself costs more than this does let alone a wireless one. Unfortunately, the Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones are in pre-order status and are set to ship in June of this year.

Wrap Up

At the end of the day, the Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones are pretty neat and I like that it can be used in three different ways. It’s the first time I’ve seen something like this and probably will be for others.

Motorola Tech3 True Wireless Headphones US$99.99 Design 10.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.5/10

















Sound 9.0/10

















Reception 9.0/10

















Battery Life 10.0/10

















Price 10.0/10

















Nailed it Can be used in three different modes

Great sound quality above 50%

Decently priced for the versatility Needs work Have to turn the volume all the way up

Low call volume when in true wireless mode

Takes time to set up and put back Purchase from HubbleConnected