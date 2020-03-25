Missing live music? Check out these streaming concerts from Sennheiser

There’s no question that the current self-isolation and shelter in place mandates around the world are causing stress, anxiety, and loneliness around the world. Humans are, after all, social creatures by habit and music has a big role in that. Many concerts have been postponed or outright cancelled. Some musicians have been taking to singing from their balconies or social media platforms.

Sennheiser is stepping up with their #DontStopTheMusic streaming concert series to help people stay connected during these trying times. The consumer audio company, which has been around for 75 years, has announced three new streaming concerts for tomorrow. The concerts represent various music genres and will stream from the Sennheiser Instagram account at the times below.

Davina Moss

Davina Moss is first up and will be streaming Thursday, March 26, at 10 a.m. EST/3 p.m. CET. Having headlined various festivals and events around the world, Davina currently calls Ibiza home. Inspired by the underground electronic music scene, her sound has been described as an “emotive, sexy house and tech house.”

Heart Attack Man

Following Davina Moss is the America rock band, Heart Attack Man. The band has been around since 2013 with two EPs and two studio albums under their belt. They were supposed to go on tour this year, but for now, punk rock fans will have to settle with watching them tomorrow online. Heart Attack Man will be taking over Sennheiser’s Instagram Thursday, March 26, at 3 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CET.

Shiba San

Finally, for tomorrow at least, Shiba San will be performing Thursday, March 26th at 6 p.m. EST/11 p.m. CET. Shiba San is an award-winning DJ and producer who infuses French hip-hop with the sounds of Chicago House music.

…and there you have it, three streaming concerts for you to enjoy tomorrow wherever you may be. Be sure to follow @Sennheiser on Instagram and check the Anniversary page on their website for future streamed concert announcements.

What do you think about the Sennheiser #DontStopTheMusic streaming concert series? Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.