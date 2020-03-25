What’s leaving Netflix April 2020: Binge now, while you can

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in April. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. Given the amount of time a lot of people likely have on their hands currently, you might want to catch these before they leave.
It’s been a while since we’ve posted what’s coming and leaving Netflix but we thought we’d start up again. Previously, we compiled one big list of what was coming and going for a month on both Netflix and Netflix Canada. Going forward, we thought we’d break it out and have a post for what’s leaving for the month and then break it down in weekly lists as to what’s coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada for the following week.
Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in April!
NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services next month.
Leaving April 1, 2020
- Liar Liar (CA)
- Pride & Prejudice (CA)
Leaving April 4, 2020
- American Odyssey: Season 1 (US)
Leaving April 6, 2020
- Justice League (CA)
Leaving April 8, 2020
- Movie 43 (US)
Leaving April 15, 2020
- 21 & Over (US)
Leaving April 17, 2020
- Big Fat Liar (US)
Leaving April 19, 2020
- The Longest Yard (US)
Leaving April 24, 2020
- The Ugly Truth (US)
Leaving April 28, 2020
- Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3 (CA)
Leaving April 29, 2020
- National Treasure (US)
Leaving April 30, 2020
- A Cinderella Story (US)
- A Little Princess (US)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (US)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (US)
- The Craft (US)
- Crash (US)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (US)
- The Dirty Dozen (US)
- Dirty Harry (US)
- Driving Miss Daisy (US)
- Friday the 13th (US)
- Good Burger (US)
- Goodfellas (US)
- The Hangover (US)
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (US)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (CA)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (US)
- Police Academy (US)
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (US)
- Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (US)
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach (US)
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (US)
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow (US)
- Rosemary’s Baby (US)
- Rounders (US)
- Scream 2 (US)
- Scream 3 (US)
- The Shawshank Redemption (US)
- Space Jam (US)
- Spy Kids (US)
- Step Brothers (US)
- Strictly Ballroom (US)
- The Talented Mr. Ripley (US)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (US)
- True Grit (US)
What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in April? Are you going to be watching any of them before they leave?
