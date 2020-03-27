Sennheiser announces 7 more #DontStopTheMusic streaming concerts

Sennheiser has announced seven new #DontStopTheMusic streaming concerts after streaming five other ones on their Instagram account earlier this week. These new concerts include various country, hip-hop, rock, and DJ acts. You can catch the acts below on the listed dates and times, streaming live from the @Sennheiser Instagram account.

While these are free concerts, Sennheiser does urge you to support WHO in its fight against the coronavirus. You can do so on the WHO website.

French DJ Jay Style

Performing Saturday, March 28th at 11 a.m. ET

Hailing from Switzerland, Jay Style is popular in the French club scene. He tours frequently and currently plays at more than 120 club dates each year.

The Talbott Brothers

Performing Saturday, March 28th at 4 p.m. ET

If country is more your style, you’ll want to tune in to The Talbott Brothers. Brothers Nick and Tyler are based in Portland, Oregon and were born in Southern Nebraska. The duo first started performing back in 2012.

DJ Fly

Performing Sunday, March 29th at 11 a.m. ET

A DMC World Champion, DJ Fly is a French turntable artist. He first discovered turntables and the art of scratching when he was just 15, back in 1998. DJ Flu mainly blends hip hop, soul music, rock, and electro into smooth tracks.

St. Panther

Performing Sunday, March 29th at 3 p.m. ET

St. Panther is a female American hip-hop producer. She boasts a melodic hip-hop vibe with a mix of talking an singing.

Bob Sinclar

Performs Monday, March 30th at 8 a.m. ET

Another French producer and DJ on this concert list is Bob Sinclar. Born Christophe Le Frant, Bob Sinclar has been active in the industry since 1987 and owns Yellow Productions.

Citizen’s Mat Kerekes

Performs Monday, March 30th at 3 p.m. ET

Switching genres, Mat Kerekes is an alterative rocker from Ohio. He is the lead vocalist for the rock band Citizen in addition to being a solo artis and a member of The Flats.

Third Eye Blind

Performs Tuesday, March 31st at 4 p.m. ET

Third Eye Blind returns for a second #DontStopTheMusic session on Sennheiser’s Instagram page. Having performed last Thursday, the band is known for such hits as “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” “Deep Inside of You,” and more.

What do you think about the Sennheiser #DontStopTheMusic streaming concerts series? Have you, or will you, be tuning in?