The 7 best tablets for big-screen gaming

Gaming on mobile devices has rapidly become a prevalent pastime for gamers all across the globe. The decline in smartphone prices has also contributed to the increasing popularity of mobile gaming.

Tablets are especially preferred because they represent the middle ground between smartphones and laptops – neither too small nor too big. Gaming enthusiasts will find a wide variety of tablets on the market and may want to choose one that meets their needs and budget.

Here Are the Top 7 Tablets for Gaming

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Pros:

Very powerful with 8 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

A large edge-to-edge display for vivid images and graphics.

Thin and lightweight.

Long battery life.

Cons:

May be too expensive for players on a budget.

The size of the display may hinder mobility.

With 8 GB of RAM and a 128 GB SSD, the new Microsoft Surface Pro X is a powerhouse for mobile gaming. This device weighs a measly 1.7 pounds and measures only 7.3 mm thick. What’s even more impressive is the fact that there are other variants available that feature 256 GB to 512 GB of storage and a whopping 16 GB of RAM!

The 13” screen offers ample space for videos and games. Buyers can choose to get the whole bundle, including the Surface Pen and Keyboard, but they would have to pay more for these accessories. Overall, the Surface Pro X could be the tablet of choice for those who love watching videos and playing games on large screens.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Pros:

Crisp Super AMOLED display for enhanced graphics.

Slim and lightweight.

Relatively affordable.

Durable metallic frame.

High-quality audio.

Cons:

No S-Pen.

The 16:10 screen aspect ratio may be uncomfortable for some users, especially those with small hands.

With a lightweight design and an extended battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e tops the list of the best tablets for gaming. The S5e features a Super AMOLED display to provide a clear, crisp, and captivating gaming experience with enhanced graphics. It has a massive 64 GB of storage to enable the installation of heavy games such as PUBG Mobile. There’s also a 128 GB variant for gamers who want more storage space.

The S5e comes with four months of ad-free YouTube so users can watch their favorite videos when they aren’t busy playing their games. It has a 16:10 ratio screen that can accommodate buttons for a variety of other functions such as controlling lights, locking the doors, adjusting the thermostat, and operating smart devices.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Pros:

Full HD 10.1” display.

Relatively cheap.

Long battery life.

One year warranty from the manufacturer.

Dual-band WiFi.

Cons:

Poor cameras.

Low storage space.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a 10.1” full HD tablet with a powerful 2.0 GHz octa-core processor along with 2 GB of RAM to deliver a seamless gaming experience. This device has a battery life of up to 12 hours so users can listen to music, watch videos, browse the web, and play games for extended periods. Featuring a USB Type-C port, this tablet is capable of fast charging and data transfer with other devices.

The Fire HD 10 also connects seamlessly with wireless networks, thanks to its dual-band enhanced WiFi configuration. This feature allows users to stream movies, television shows, and songs without a hitch. The Fire HD 10 also has a portable and lightweight design so it can fit easily into backpacks.

Lenovo Smart Tab P10

Pros:

Powerful octa-core processor.

Large storage capacity.

4 GB of RAM for seamless gaming.

High-quality audio output with Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound.

Alexa built-in support.

Cons:

Disappointing battery life.

Featuring 4 GB of RAM and a massive 256 GB of storage, the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 emerges as one of the most powerful gaming tablets available today. It comes with an octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor to offer a smooth gaming experience. This device also has built-in support for Alexa to give you better control of your smart devices.

The Smart Tab P10 is also great for listening to music and watching videos courtesy of its front-mounted quad speakers complete with Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound. However, these features are power-intensive, so they take a toll on battery life. This device can also be used as a smart screen to control various operations, such as changing volume, shutting down, switching between apps, and many more through Alexa.

Apple iPad

Pros:

Long battery life.

Integrated support for Apple’s smart keyboard and pencil.

Large 10.2″ Retina display for compelling graphics.

Quality audio through with stereo speakers.

Cons:

Limited storage capacity for the 32 GB variant.

Relatively expensive.

The latest Apple iPad features a 10.2” Retina display and an A10 Fusion chip, effectively turning it into a high-performance monster. With up to 10 hours of battery life, mobile gamers can enjoy their games without the inconvenience of having to charge the device in between gaming sessions. This tablet can also support the smart keyboard and pencil for improved versatility.

Apple has also integrated security features to this device, such as the Touch ID fingerprint sensor and the 1.2 MP FaceTime HD front camera for face recognition. The iPad comes in several variants, one with WiFi only, and the other combining WiFi and cellular connectivity. Additionally, users can also choose between the 32 GB or 128 GB models.

Microsoft Windows Surface Book 2

Pros:

Large and vivid display.

Long battery life.

Ample storage space for heavy games.

Can play PC games thanks to the dedicated GPU.

Cons:

Too expensive for users on a budget.

Requires an Android emulator to play mobile games.

Packing an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB of storage, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is one of the most powerful gaming tablets available today. It comes in a laptop-style design, enabling it to double as a laptop that folds to transform into a 13.5″ or 15″ tablet. This device is fitted with a dedicated GPU and a 2.5K resolution display to provide top-notch graphics and gaming performance.

The Surface Book 2 also features the ability to pair with Xbox controllers and Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing for the best gaming experience for people on the go. Additionally, it is more powerful than a standard MacBook Pro since it features a higher resolution and more battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Pros:

Relatively cheap

Compact design.

Long battery life.

High-quality audio.

Super AMOLED display

Cons:

Only 4 GB of RAM.

Low storage capacity.

Users who need something more compact but powerful can go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. This tablet features a Super AMOLED display with support for high dynamic range that allows for deep blacks and sharp colors in-game. The deep contrast and cinematic vividness will likely appeal to many mobile gamers. This device is also fitted with powerful quad speakers with AKG technology to provide an immersive gaming experience.

The Galaxy Tab S3 comes with an S-Pen that is highly responsive. Additionally, users can easily switch from touch to type via a featherlight keyboard that pairs automatically. What’s great about the keyboard is that it requires no charging.

In terms of gaming performance, the Galaxy Tab S3 has a quad-core 2.1 GHz chipset along with 4 GB of RAM. The battery on this tablet lasts an average of 12 hours, which should be good enough for mobile gamers on the move.

Conclusion

Tablets are steadily gaining popularity and may soon become the preferred device for mobile gamers. Their ample screen and battery size, high resolution, and portability have thrust them into pole position in the gaming industry. Consequently, users have a wide variety of tablets to choose from, but their choice will depend on several factors like budget, preferences, availability, and type of games to be played.

While gamers may be at a loss choosing from the long list of tablets available, they can certainly help from this list. Whichever the case, certain manufacturers stand out: Samsung, Microsoft, and Apple. Though they try to cut a niche, features such as powerful chipsets, fast memory, display technology, and storage size, and battery capacity are at the fore when it comes to gaming. They leave users with the delicate act of balancing between features and price.

