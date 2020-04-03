Huawei would like to see Google offer its apps in the Huawei AppGallery

Given Huawei’s current situation with the United States, it has become a challenge for the company to get apps into its own Huawei AppGallery. The Huawei AppGallery is the company’s version of an app store and it is obviously missing many common apps.

Both the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei P40 have recently been released and these are the first two devices not to carry Google’s licensed applications. Google apps are missing from these devices because of the tension between China and the United States. Huawei is not allowed to bundle Google services or Google apps on its devices but that doesn’t mean they don’t want them there.

Having Google apps on a Huawei phone in China is not a big deal as the Chinese government already blocks Google in that country. But given that countries like Canada and the European Union still use Google, having Google apps would be helpful to them.

This is why Huawei would still like to see Google apps work on Huawei phones, albeit in a different way. Instead of Google apps and services being natively installed on the phone, the company hopes Google would consider placing their apps in the Huawei AppGallery.

“We hope Google services can be available through our AppGallery, just like how Google services are available through Apple’s App Store.” Eric Xu, Huawei’s rotating chairman (via CNBC)

This makes sense and would return some functionality to the Mate 30 and P40. We can’t say if Google placing its apps in the Huawei AppGallery would break the United States orders though.

Currently, there are a few major app developers that are already posting in Huawei’s app store but major ones outside of Google are missing such as Facebook and Instagram.

If you’re looking to add install some Android applications on your Huawei device that doesn’t have the Google Play Store, you can read our article on how to install them. While most of the Google apps don’t work, there are plenty of other Android apps and alternatives that do.

Source: CNBC