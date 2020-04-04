Working from home unexpectedly? Startech.com has accessories to help

Many people work from home and many more have found themselves working from home unexpectedly. While you may have your own computer or your employer may be providing hardware for you, there are plenty of devices that you can get to make your working from home life easier and more productive. Our friends over at StarTech.com have compiled a list of docking stations, adapters, stands, and more to help you out. Check out the list below!

Docking Stations

USB-C Docking Station

This USB-C docking station is ideal for use in large organizations to meet widespread office productivity requirements and compatibility with all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops. The USB-C dock features support for Dual HDMI monitors, 60W Power Delivery 3.0, fast-charge, and includes 2x USB-C, 3x USB-A, and RJ-45 Ethernet ports.

Part number: DK30CHHPD

MSRP: US$217.99

Purchase from: Amazon or StarTech.com

Universal Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C Host Docking Station

For the first time, there is a plug-and-play Thunderbolt 3 docking station that intelligently adapts to your Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 and Gen 2) laptop offering optimal performance and compatibility. This revolutionary technology offers IT professionals the solution they need — one dock for Mac and Windows laptops that are equipped with a USB Type-C port. The docking station features 3x USB-A Ports (including 1 x Fast-Charge Port), 2x USB-C Ports (including 1 x Fast-Charge Port), 1x Gigabit Ethernet Port, and 1x 3.5 mm Audio/Mic Port.

Part number: TB3CDK2DP

MSRP: US$330.99

Purchase from: Amazon or StarTech.com

Adapters

USB-C Multiport Adapter

This USB-C multiport adapter with HDMI® turns your MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, or other USB-C™ laptop into a workstation, anywhere you go. The USB Type-C multiport adapter provides 4K HDMI video output, a USB Type-C™ port (data/power), two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port and an SD card reader slot, all through one connection to your laptop’s USB-C or Thunderbolt 3™ port. Plus, it offers advanced charging through USB Power Delivery 3.0.

Part number: DKT30CSDHPD3

MSRP: US$113.99

Purchase from: Amazon or StarTech.com

USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter

This USB-C™ to DisplayPort adapter enables you to output DP video and audio from the USB Type-C™ port on your laptop or other device. The adapter works with USB-C devices that pass a DisplayPort (DP) video signal, such as your MacBook Pro, Chromebook™ or 2018 iPad Pro. This enables you to connect your DisplayPort display to your USB-C computer using a DisplayPort cable. The adapter lets you harness the video capabilities that are built into your computer’s USB Type-C connection, to deliver the astonishing quality of UHD to your 4K 60Hz display. This makes it easier for you to multitask while working on the most resource-demanding applications imaginable.

Part number: CDP2DP

MSRP: US$34.99

Purchase from: Amazon or StarTech.com

USB 3.0 to Gigabit Ethernet NIC Network Adapter

This compact USB 3.0 network adapter is backward compatible with older USB 2.0/1.x computer systems (speed limited by USB bus), making it the ideal portable replacement network adapter or laptop accessory. Plus, with support for features such as Jumbo Frames, VLAN tagging and Wake on LAN (WOL), the adapter offers a versatile Gigabit network solution for home and business users alike.

Part number: USB31000S

MSRP: US$35.99

Purchase from: Amazon or StarTech.com

USB-C Multiport Adapter

Maximize your productivity during business travel. This USB-C multiport adapter with HDMI and VGA is like four adapters in one, giving you flexible video output, a USB 3.0 port and Gigabit Ethernet port, a hideaway cable, plus robust power and charging. With easy plug-and-play installation on most operating systems, the USB-C adapter doesn’t require additional drivers or software. It’s the perfect accessory for MacBook, Dell XPS, Chromebook or other USB-C laptops.

Part number: DKT30CHVGPD

MSRP: US$128.99

Purchase from: Amazon or StarTech.com

4-Port USB-C Hub

Here’s a must-have accessory if you have a USB-C™ equipped computer but need more USB-A ports. This portable USB 3.0 hub expands your laptop or desktop connectivity by adding four USB Type-A ports through a single USB Type-C™ or Thunderbolt™ 3 port. And, because it’s USB bus-powered, you don’t need to connect an external power adapter, which makes travel more convenient and workstations less cluttered.

Part number: HB30C4AB

MSRP: US$41.99

Purchase from: Amazon or StarTech.com

Storage

USB-C 10Gbps to M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure

This compact M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure for PCIe SSDs is a highly portable, high-performance data storage solution for your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 enabled devices. Leverage the high speeds of your M.2 NVMe drive, with this external SSD enclosure. It delivers USB 3.1 Gen 2 read/write speeds up to 10Gbps, which is nearly twice the capability of traditional M.2 SATA enclosures and USB 3.1 Gen 1. NVMe allows users to take full advantage of the throughput available to USB 3.1 Gen 2, which would not be possible with a SATA drive.

Part number: M2E1BMU31C

MSRP: US$105.99

Purchase from: Amazon or StarTech.com

Stands

Portable Laptop Stand

This portable laptop stand enables you to adjust the position of your laptop according to your line of sight, to increase your comfort and productivity. It’s fully adjustable with six angles, and features a compact, lightweight design, so you can take it along with your laptop to enhance your workstation anywhere you go.

Part number: LTRISERP

MSRP: US$27.99

Purchase from: Amazon or StarTech.com

Monitor Mounts

Dual Monitor Stand

Increase your productivity and free up desk space with this dual-monitor stand. The free-standing mount lets you install two displays up to 24” on a single base that you can place in virtually any workspace. The black finish complements your office decor.

Part number: ARMBARDUO

MSRP: US$121.99

Purchase from: Amazon or StarTech.com

Sit-Stand Monitor Arm

This sit-stand monitor arm transforms your desk or tabletop into an ergonomic workstation. The monitor arm features a keyboard tray and easy height adjustment that lets you alternate between sitting and standing. Move your workstation up or down, left or right, to meet your needs.

Part number: ARMSTSCP1

MSRP: US$432.99

Purchase from: Amazon or StarTech.com

Have you found yourself working from home unexpectedly due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic? Do you think any of the devices above will help make it easier for you to work from home? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.