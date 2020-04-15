Infographic: Telehealth wound care during COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to change our daily lives, even our routine healthcare has been affected. It’s still important to have regular checkups when it’s safe, but for many people going to the doctor either isn’t safe anymore or isn’t allowed anymore depending on where they live. Telehealth has made it possible for people to continue to get care throughout this pandemic, and while it isn’t a silver bullet that is going to fix everything, it could end up saving lives for those patients who would undergo amputations or other complications without proper wound care.

In many places in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, anything other than essential medical services have been canceled. Unfortunately, this often includes things like wound care, without which many people could end up with severe infections or even amputations. Nursing homes, where wounds are common, have stopped letting wound care specialists on the premises in order to protect patients from the spread of COVID-19. Home visits are being canceled for the same reason.

Telehealth hasn’t always been a great option for these folks because accuracy is crucial when it comes to being able to tell whether a wound is healing or getting worse. Telehealth is a great option for routine visits where complications are not expected, and we’re seeing a huge uptick in telehealth for everything from routine checkups to medication checks to even therapy. But new technology is making telehealth an option for wound care where it has not been before.

Many of the same patients who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 are also the ones who have a more critical need for proper wound care. Diabetes and other chronic conditions make wounds harder to treat and longer to heal, and leaving patients with no care during a pandemic that is already a threat only compounds the problem.

Learn more about technological advances in telehealth wound care below.