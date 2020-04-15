New on Netflix April 17-23: Netflix Originals and Films aplenty…

Hopefully, you’ve been staying healthy these past few weeks. We also hope that you’ve been enjoying our weekly New on Netflix list to see what is coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada for the upcoming weekend and following week. These days, for most, there’s plenty of additional time for catching up on your streaming shows — and Netflix is adding a few new shows this weekend and next week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 17-23rd!

April 17

Betonrausch (NETFLIX FILM): Based on true events, this film charts the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany, as they are caught in their own web of lies and deceit.

#blackAF (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in this family comedy series inspired by Barris's real life.

Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in this family comedy series inspired by Barris’s real life. Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (NETFLIX FILM): After decades of successfully running a sawmill in the Ardennes, hiring ex-cons and young offenders, Said receives an unwelcome visitor: a cartel.

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Jack, June, Quint and Dirk set out to find missing zombies, reclaim their town and maybe — just maybe — finally score a seat at the cool table.

Jack, June, Quint and Dirk set out to find missing zombies, reclaim their town and maybe — just maybe — finally score a seat at the cool table. Legado en los huesos (NETFLIX FILM): In this sequel to “The Invisible Guardian,” Inspector Amaia Salazar investigates a suicide connected to a big murder case she had previously solved in Northern Spain.

Sergio (NETFLIX FILM): Charismatic and complex, Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura) has spent the majority of his storied career as a top UN diplomat working in the world's most unstable regions, deftly navigating deals with presidents, revolutionaries, and war criminals for the sake of protecting the lives of ordinary people. But just as he readies himself for a simpler life with the woman he loves (Ana de Armas), Sergio takes one last assignment — in Baghdad, newly plunged into chaos following the US invasion. The assignment is meant to be brief, until a bomb blast causes the walls of the UN headquarters to come literally crashing down upon him, setting into motion a gripping life-or-death struggle. Inspired by a true story, SERGIO is a sweeping drama focused on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he's forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love

Too Hot to Handle (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

April 18

The Green Hornet (US)

Life in Pieces: Season 4 (CA)

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1 (CA)

April 19

Just Friends (CA)

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Chefs compete to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions and CBD sauces.

The Midnight Gospel (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Drawing on interviews from the "Duncan Trussell Family Hour" podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life.

Drawing on interviews from the “Duncan Trussell Family Hour” podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life. Ocean’s Thirteen (CA)

Ocean’s Twelve (CA)

The Vatican Tapes (US)

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz bring their two-person comedy show, Middleditch & Schwartz, to a global audience in a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials. Each performance is based entirely on a random audience suggestion. All three parts, each filmed at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, will premiere on Netflix on April 21, 2020.

April 22

Absurd Planet (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth’s most incredible animals.

Circus of Books (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): For nearly four decades, unassuming couple Karen and Barry Mason ran Circus of Books, an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community.

For nearly four decades, unassuming couple Karen and Barry Mason ran Circus of Books, an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community. El silencio del pantano (NETFLIX FILM): A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain.

The Plagues of Breslau (NETFLIX FILM): After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century "plague" of criminal punishments.

After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century “plague” of criminal punishments. The Willoughbys (NETFLIX FILM): Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Win the Wilderness (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Six couples vie for the deed to a remote Alaskan lodge by proving which is the fittest to survive in a breathtakingly pristine but rugged wilderness.

April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The dark comedy series about a wealthy Mexico City family with secrets returns for Season 3.

And there you have the New on Netflix April 17-23rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

