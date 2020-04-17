Pink Floyd PULSE restored, re-edited and released on YouTube

Pink Floyd PULSE. Arguably one of the greatest concert films of all time. Also arguably one of the best “Comfortably Numb” performances ever given by the band. If you know anything about me you know that I am a Pink Floyd fanboy, and I have no shame admitting that.

The band, particularly David Gilmour, has had a huge impact on me as a musician. But their music and words have also reached me on many occasions through tough times. The Floyd are one of the founding bands of progressive rock and to me, Pink Floyd PULSE was one of the paramount moments of this amazing band.

Now Pink Floyd PULSE has been fully restored and re-edited into a 90-minute release for YouTube which premiered May 17th at 12:00 EST. If you’re reading this early, you can check out the full premiere below or head over to their YouTube channel.

Pink Floyd PULSE was shot at Earl’s Court in London and the entire concert film is just amazing. I am particularly fond of David Gilmour’s 2nd solo on “Comfortably Numb” as well as the mirror ball and light show during that song. Now that you’re stuck at home with nothing to do, maybe it’s time to watch this amazing concert film.

Here is the entire track list you can expect to hear on Pink Floyd PULSE:

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts I–V, VII” “Astronomy Domine” “What Do You Want From Me” “Learning to Fly” “Keep Talking” “Coming Back to Life” “Hey You” “A Great Day for Freedom” “Sorrow” “High Hopes” “Another Brick in the Wall, Part II” “Speak to Me” “Breathe (In the Air)” “On the Run” “Time / Breathe (Reprise)” “The Great Gig in the Sky” “Money” “Us and Them” “Any Colour You Like” “Brain Damage” “Eclipse” “Wish You Were Here” “Comfortably Numb” “Run Like Hell”

