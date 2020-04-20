New MSI gaming laptops offer up 15 and 17-inch options for around US$1000

Two new MSI gaming laptops have just been announced: the Bravo 15 and Bravo 17. Powered by AMD Ryzen mobile processors and Radeon video cards, both systems start at just around US$1000.

“Building on the success of our Alpha 15, the world’s first 7nm gaming laptop, we dedicated ourselves in researching and developing the best mid-range gaming laptop in the industry. Our popular Thunderbird logo inspired our Alpha and Bravo lines, and continues to drive everything we do. We successfully doubled the power efficiency of the Bravo series compared to its previous generation, delivering a high performing laptop consumers can rely on, at a competitive price.” Andy Tung, President at MSI Computer Corp

The Bravo 15 and Bravo 17 are 15.6- and 17.3-inch gaming laptops respectively. They are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series mobile processors and AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphic cards. The 7nm MSI processors boast improved clocking speeds as well as intelligent cooling and power distribution across both the processor and graphics card. In addition, both models feature 120Hz AMD FreeSync for even smoother gameplay.

The MSI Bravo 17 gaming laptop.

Other key features include Wi-Fi 6, a metallic lid with MSI’s Thunderbird symbol, a thin bezel for 81% screen-to-body-ratio, red backlit keyboard, large symmetrical air inlets, and up to 7 hours of battery life. MSI’s Dragon Center 2020 with Gaming Mode 2.0, MSI Companion for OSD overlays, and MSI APP Player which allow you to play your mobile games on your PC are also included.

Specifications of the Bravo 15 and Bravo 17 MSI gaming laptops include:

Bravo 15 Bravo 17 Processor Up to Ryzen 7 4800H processor Up to Ryzen 7 4800H processor Graphics AMD Radeon™ RX5500M AMD Radeon™ RX5500M Memory 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz

16 GB DDR4 3200MHz 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Display 15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz 45%NTSC Thin Bezel 17.3″ FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz Thin Bezel Storage 512GB NVMe SSD 1 x 512GB NVMe SSD 1 x 1 TB (7200RPM) Wireless Intel WiFi 6 AX200 (2*2 ax) Intel WiFi 6 AX200 (2*2 ax) Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Headset AMP + Gold Flash jacks 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

3x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Headset AMP + Gold Flash jacks Keyboard Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key + silver lining Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key + silver lining Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Colour Aluminum Black Aluminum Black Dimensions 14.13(W)” x 9.99(D)” x 0.85(H)” 15.63(W)” x 10.24(D)” x 0.91(H)” Weight 4.10 lbs 5.07 lbs

Available for pre-order from Newegg starting today, the Bravo 15 starts at US$929 while the Bravo 17 starts at $1,099.

What do you think about the new MSI Bravo 15 and 17 gaming laptops? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.