Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Apple Music is one of the largest music streaming services on the market but it has limited uses on non-Apple devices. But now, users who own 2018-2020 Samsung Smart TVs will be able to use the Apple Music app on their TVs. This is great news for users who enjoy using their TVs as a music player with lovely album art being displayed. Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music right away on their Samsung Smart TVs.

As people worldwide spend more time at home, Samsung has been adding more entertainment and wellness options to its Smart TV platform. With Apple Music – available on models from 2018 through 2020 – subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of playlists curated by world-class music experts and tastemakers.

Samsung TV interface.

Apple Music subscribers can also get customized daily recommendations and tune in to the innovative Beats 1 radio station, a global live stream with exclusive shows by artists like Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, and Elton John. Plus, subscribers will also have access to new “At Home With Apple Music” content that includes new editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists at home, special artist interviews and playlists and more to help create a sense of connection and community during this time of distancing. “Our goal has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to consumers – and as people spend more time at home, we are more committed to that mission than ever,” said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics. “Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs.” Owners of Samsung Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store, sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from their TV. Samsung Smart TV owners can try Apple Music free for 3 months with an individual, family or student subscription Samsung

So this is seriously great news for any user of Apple’s music service, now if only Apple would dump iTunes on Windows 10 and develop a better desktop app and or an online desktop streaming option. iTunes is absolutely horrible, but I digress.

