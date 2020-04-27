Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone review: Elegant and heavy

Wireless chargers are a dime a dozen these days. They vary in design from the basic disc to dual platforms to stands. Our Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone review looks at a wireless charger that follows the basic disc design but adds a bit of elegance and a lot of weight.

Specifications

The Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone has the following features and specifications:

Wireless charging: Charge your smartphone without cables by simply laying your phone on the Stone surface.

Charge your smartphone without cables by simply laying your phone on the Stone surface. High-power charger: Enhance your experience with fast charging up to 10W for compatible devices.

Enhance your experience with fast charging up to 10W for compatible devices. Real marble: Compact and durable, design in real marble for an elegant look. The integrated cable ensures maximum strength.

Compact and durable, design in real marble for an elegant look. The integrated cable ensures maximum strength. Qi-compatible: Works at standard speed with all Qi-enabled devices. For a full compatibility list visit the Eggtronic website.

Works at standard speed with all Qi-enabled devices. For a full compatibility list visit the Eggtronic website. Compatibility: Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9, Note 8, S7 edge, S7, S6 Edge, S6, Note; Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 6, Nexus; LG G3, G4, G6, G7, Optimus G PRO, V30, V30+, V35, V40; Sony XPERIA | XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ3

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9, Note 8, S7 edge, S7, S6 Edge, S6, Note; Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 6, Nexus; LG G3, G4, G6, G7, Optimus G PRO, V30, V30+, V35, V40; Sony XPERIA | XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ3 Diameter: 4.65 in

4.65 in Thickness: 0.82 in

0.82 in Input: 5V 2A

5V 2A Output: 5W/7.5W/10W fast charge

5W/7.5W/10W fast charge Colour: Black or White marble

What’s in the box

Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone

Power adapter

User manual

What’s included with the Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone.

Design

Picking up the box for the Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone leaves no doubt that this is one hefty wireless charger. Removing it from the box, one is greeted with the obvious marble slab, as expected.

The Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone.

The charging stone itself is over 3/4-inch thick and just over 4 1/2-inches across. Our review sample came in the black marble finish, a white marble option is also available. The bottom of the charging stone has a felt pad that covers the entire bottom. The braided USB Type-A protrudes from one end and is roughly three feet in length.

As far as wireless charging pads go, this is by far one of the nicest looking ones I’ve seen, alongside some of the fabric covered options out there. I was glad to see the braided cable style as it matches nicer than a plastic USB cable would have.

The felt pad on the bottom of the Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone.

Performance

Eggtronic states that the charging stone works with all Qi-compatible devices at standard speeds. The specifications also indicate the wireless charger is capable of charging speeds of 5W, 7.5W, and 10W fast charge. During testing with both the Google Pixel 4 XL and the Huawei P40 Pro, the stone did seem to charge as expected. In the case of the Pixel 4 XL, it did charge on the slow end due to Google’s proprietary charging technology while the P40 Pro charged faster. With both phones, charging worked fine with phone cases on as well. As far as charging performance, I had no complaints as it charged devices as expected.

Charging the Pixel 4 XL on the Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$69.90, the Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone isn’t exactly cheap. It is listed on Amazon for $59.90, which is still expensive for a wireless charging pad. However, you are getting a pretty big slab of genuine marble that looks really elegant and classy when sitting on your desk. I don’t know what the price of marble is these days, but it does seem reasonably priced all things considered.

Wrap-up

The Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone is an elegant wireless charger that makes a great desk item if you’ve got cash to spare. To be honest, there’s not much else to say about it — it looks great and it works as expected.

Nailed it Elegant design

Genuine marble

10W fast charge

Qi Wireless certified

Needs work Pricier than other options