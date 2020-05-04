HP announces newly redesigned OMEN gaming lineup, new logo

HP has announced two newly redesigned HP OMEN gaming desktops alongside a gaming monitor, OMEN Command Center updates, and a new logo.

HP’s new OMEN gaming brand logo.

“The OMEN brand continues to evolve its identity and grow a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software solutions in meaningful ways that address the needs of all gamers, especially at a time when socially connecting from home with friends and loved ones is so important. The latest OMEN Gaming Desktop adds components from Cooler Master, WD_Black from Western Digital, and expanded options from HyperX® which reinforces our commitment toward providing the best tools for progressing in your favorite games.” Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc.

OMEN gaming desktops

The OMEN 30L gaming desktop is easily upgradeable.

The new OMEN gaming desktops, the 25L and 30L, have refined thermals, a tool-less design, and adhere to microATX standards. The 30L model also has a tempered-glass front bezel and EMI-coated glass side panel. The OMEN 25L and 30L feature up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX or AMD Radeon RX graphics, and 10th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processor options.

Gamers can add an optional 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler options from Cooler Master, as well as a 750W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Platinum PSU. The systems can be configured with up to 64GB of HyperX Fury DDR4-3200Mhz XMP memory with RGB lighting. On the storage front, the systems can be configured with up to two 2TB WD_Black PCIe M.2 SSDs for maximum storage and data transfer speed.

Both desktops should be available starting May 5th from HP.com with a starting price of US$899.99 for the 25L and $1199.99 for the 30L.

Sample configurations include:

Model Configuration MSRP (USD) OMEN 25L Desktop GT12-0225qd Intel Core i5-10400 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 / 8GB HyperX FURY DDR4-3200 XMP / 256GB WD M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD / Cooler Master 500W Bronze ATX PSU $899.99 OMEN 25L Desktop GT12-0240m AMD Ryzen 5-3500 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB GDDR6 / 8GB HyperX FURY DDR4-3200 XMP / 256GB WD M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD / Cooler Master 500W Bronze ATX PSU $899.99 OMEN 25L Desktop GT12-0235se Intel Core i7-10700 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB GDDR6 / 16GB HyperX FURY DDR4-3200 XMP / 512GB WD M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD / 1TB 7200 RPM HDD / Cooler Master 500W Bronze ATX PSU $1,499.99 OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0280z AMD Ryzen 5-3600 / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT 8GB GDDR6 / 8GB HyperX FURY DDR4-3200 XMP / 256GB WD M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD / Cooler Master 500W Bronze ATX PSU $1,199.99 OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0255st Intel Core i5-10600K / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GDDR6 / 8GB HyperX FURY DDR4-3200 XMP / 256GB WD M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD / Cooler Master 500W Bronze ATX PSU $1,299.99 OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0295xt Intel Core i7-10700K / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB GDDR6 / 16GB HyperX FURY DDR4-3200 XMP / 512GB WD M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD / 2TB 7200 RPM HDD / Cooler Master 750W Platinum ATX PSU $1,999.99

OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor

The OMEN 27i gaming monitor.

The new OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor has a Nano IPS panel with 98% DIC-P3 color gamut. This provides more accurate colors, deeper hues, and a 25% wider color gamut than sRGB. Other features include:

Brightness: With a Quad HD (2560×1440) resolution and 350 nits brightness, this monitor hits the mark to make games jump to life.

With a Quad HD (2560×1440) resolution and 350 nits brightness, this monitor hits the mark to make games jump to life. Crisp Visuals: Experience pristinely fluid gameplay with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility that makes display stutter, input lag, and screen tears things of the past. Responsiveness is paramount and with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with overdrive, each moment is captured in its full glory.

Experience pristinely fluid gameplay with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility that makes display stutter, input lag, and screen tears things of the past. Responsiveness is paramount and with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with overdrive, each moment is captured in its full glory. Battle-Hardened Build: Coated in a spectacular black shade, this high performance 27” diagonal monitor arrives with a dual pillar height, adjustable stand, and four easy-to-access tilted ports. Additionally, an immersive diamond panel lighting solution on the rear can be controlled through OMEN Command Center along with the patented aim assist feature which creates a custom shaped and colored reticle.

The HP OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor has an MSRP of US$499.99 and is available at Best Buy. It will also be available from HP.com later this month.

OMEN Command Center

The new OMEN Command Center interface.

The OMEN Command Center is the core of OMEN’s gaming experience. The new update brings a new user interface along with My Games integration with digital game distribution platforms. The updated OMEN Command Center also includes:

OMEN Squad: A homepage that shares news on the latest events, products, and happenings.

A homepage that shares news on the latest events, products, and happenings. My Games: Makes playing games from Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin, Uplay, or installed elsewhere on your PC easier than ever before with one simple location to launch them all.

Makes playing games from Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin, Uplay, or installed elsewhere on your PC easier than ever before with one simple location to launch them all. My Gear: A one-stop shop to manage your OMEN gaming devices, boost your network, control lighting, and fans, and even create your own personal profiles.

A one-stop shop to manage your OMEN gaming devices, boost your network, control lighting, and fans, and even create your own personal profiles. My Services: Augments your gaming experiences in fun and fulfilling ways with Coaching and an improved Rewards. Remote Play, formerly known as Game Stream, enables you to use your OMEN PC as your own personal cloud to play from another PC and is also available via Google Play and the Apple App Store.

What do you think of the newly redesigned HP Omen gaming lineup? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.