Infographic: Surviving your COVID-19 furlough or layoff

Chances are you or someone you know has experienced a layoff or furlough as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if you’ve worked hard your whole life you’re not immune to the economic impact of this pandemic. If you need to file for unemployment, do you know where to start or even whether you qualify?

The rules have changed practically overnight when it comes to filing for and qualifying for unemployment. If you had to leave your job to care for your child or another relative because of schools and daycares being closed, you probably qualify. Nontraditional workers like freelancers, who have long lacked unemployment protections, even qualify under most circumstances. Even if you have multiple jobs and have lost one of them or had hours cut you may qualify for unemployment benefits.

Accessing those benefits varies by state. In most cases, you can request your benefits online without delay, and because of the current economic crisis you probably won’t need to show proof you are looking for work, either. If you live in one state and work in another, you should apply for benefits from the state in which you work.

There should also be economic stimulus money coming your way from the federal government, and while it may be tempting to spend that on something fun to help entertain you while you’re stuck at home, there’s no telling how long the economic crisis will last and it’s best to save that for necessities.

There are also plenty of places still hiring if you are wanting to look for work. Grocery stores, delivery services, and retail warehouses are some of the places where you are most likely to find work.

If you have lost your job, it’s important to remember that this is not a moral failing on your part. Many people are in the same boat. Learn more about what to do if you lose your job below.

