New on Netflix May 8-13: David Spade headlines a Netflix Original Film

May 8

18 regali (NETFLIX FILM): A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (NETFLIX FAMILY): This fun, silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe's picture book series.

Dead to Me: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy struggle to hide a dark secret. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, the stakes have never been higher.

The Eddy (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, THE EDDY tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them.

The Hollow: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together.

After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together. House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The experts continue on their international restaurant rescue mission. With a little encouragement and a lot of overhaul, miracles can happen.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Life motors on as Mike and the gang restore a slew of classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role at the shop.

Valeria (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds refuge and support in her three best friends. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent.

May 9

Charmed: Season 2 (US)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16 (US)

May 10

Gold (CA)

May 11

Bordertown: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): While juggling concerns about his family’s future and a spate of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who’s been studying his past cases.

While juggling concerns about his family’s future and a spate of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who’s been studying his past cases. Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Celebrities recall their most mind-bending trips via animations, reenactments, and more in this comedic documentary exploring the story of psychedelics.

Celebrities recall their most mind-bending trips via animations, reenactments, and more in this comedic documentary exploring the story of psychedelics. Trial By Media (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In our modern media landscape where real courtroom dramas have increasingly been transformed into a form of entertainment, the Netflix documentary series Trial by Media reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history. Since televised coverage introduced a new emphasis on creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system, the courtroom has never been the same. Over six compelling parts, Trial by Media explores the many ways in which the press have contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence before, during or after a trial. The series features cases reaching across different areas of the law including the unforgettable Jenny Jones made-for-Court TV murder trials, the sensational story of Rod Blagojevich’s political fall, and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City. Trial by Media is a Supper Club production, in association with Smokehouse Pictures, and is directed by Skye Borgman (Abducted in Plain Sight), Garrett Bradley (Time), Academy Award® nominee Yance Ford (Strong Island), Emmy® nominee Brian McGinn (Amanda Knox), Sierra Pettengill (The Reagan Show), and Tony Yacenda (American Vandal). Executive producers are author and lawyer Jeffrey Toobin (The People vs. O.J. Simpson); journalist, author and Court TV founder Steven Brill; Smokehouse Pictures’ George Clooney and Grant Heslov; and Supper Club’s McGinn, Jason Sterman and David Gelb.

May 12

True: Terrific Tales (NETFLIX FAMILY): Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood, and other classic fairy tales.

Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood, and other classic fairy tales. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL): Join Kimmy and friends on an interactive adventure!

May 13

The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 3

The Wrong Missy (NETFLIX FILM): Tim thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly asked someone from a nightmare blind date.

