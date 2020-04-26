What’s leaving Netflix May 2020: The Final Destination for some titles…

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in May. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. Given the amount of time a lot of people likely have on their hands currently, you might want to catch these before they leave and Netflix reduces its quality bandwidth.

Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in May!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services next month.

May 1, 2020

John Carter (US)

May 4, 2020

The House Bunny (CA)

May 5, 2020

Erin Brockovich (CA)

May 15, 2020

Limitless (US)

The Place Beyond the Pines (US)

May 17, 2020

Royal Pains: Season 1-8 (US)

May 18, 2020

Scandal: Season 1-7 (US)

May 19, 2020

Black Snake Moan (US)

Carriers (US)

Evolution (US)

The First Wives Club (US)

It Takes Two (US)

Love, Rosie (US)

She’s Out of My League (US)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (US)

Young Adult (US)

Yours, Mine and Ours (US)

May 23, 2020

Drop Dead Diva: Season 1-6 (CA)

May 25, 2020

Bitten: Season 1-3 (US)

May 30, 2020

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1 (US)

May 31, 2020

Austin Powers in Goldmember (US)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (US)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (US)

Center Stage (CA)

Dear John (US)

Final Destination (US)

The Final Destination (US)

Final Destination 2 (US)

Final Destination 3 (US)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (US)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (US)

My Girl (US)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (US)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (US)

Outbreak (US)

Red Dawn (US)

Richie Rich (US)

