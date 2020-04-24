The new Logitech G G203 LIGHTSYNC gaming mouse is here

Most of us are stuck at home with a bunch of time on our hands to do some more gaming. If that’s you and you’re in need of a new gaming mouse, then check out the new Logitech G G203 LIGHTSYNC gaming mouse.

The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse features the classic 6-button design, which can be used directly out-of-the-box or fully configured to simplify and customize in-game actions. This new gaming mouse includes a high-precision sensor with adjustable DPI up to 8000 DPI for better tracking speed and consistency.

The Logitech G G203 LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting includes a palette of up to 16.8 million colors and different brightness levels, which provides the capability of displaying a “rainbow” color wave lighting effect.

“With the explosion of play around the world and across all ages, we wanted to develop a mouse that gave all gamers access to some of our most innovative technology,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. “The Logitech G 203 Gaming Mouse brings high performance technology, RGB lighting and great comfort in a tried and true design. This mouse is sure to help you outperform the competition.”

The gaming mouse communicates at up to 1,000 reports per second – eight times faster than standard mice. Metal spring button tensioning further refines the experience by keeping the left and right mouse buttons primed to click, delivering exceptional click feel, response, and consistency. To help gamers get the most from their gear, the Logitech G G203 LIGHTSYNC can be programmed using Logitech’s G HUB software.

The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse is expected to be available at global retailers in May 2020 in black and white versions for a suggested retail price of $39.99. Be sure to check out our Logitech reviews and stay tuned for our G203 review coming soon.

