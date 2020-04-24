Crackle launches homeschool channel with free educational content

Most of us are now stuck at home with a house full of kids. While some people may be out still working, their kids are at home since most schools have closed due to COVID-19. Most of those at home are experiencing a homeschool environment for the first time and Crackle wants to help by offering a free educational homeschool channel.

While homeschooling can come naturally to many, some people are just at a total loss as to what to do. Crackle is offering up some great ideas and solutions to get you and your students on track, at least until this is all over. Here’s what Crackle had to say about its new educational homeschool channel:

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that with families and caregivers taking on the role of educators for their children as schools nationwide are closed down, its free streaming platform Crackle debuted today the “Homeschool Channel”. With over 100 hours from over 200 episodes of trusted series like classic Baby Einstein, Crackle’s “Homeschool” focuses on the needs of parents educating children up to 8 years old at home. Each series will begin with a public service ad (PSA) from the Ad Council to educate and empower families with young children with messages around healthy habits during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. For example, beloved Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, star in PSAs designed to educate children on the importance of washing their hands and sneezing properly to help slow the spread of the virus. Crackle

The “Homeschool” series available today include:

Distributed by Giant Interactive: Baby Einstein Classics (7 seasons, 34 episodes)

Distributed by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment: Animal Tales (2 seasons, 30 episodes)

Distributed by Mazzarella Media: Alphabet Safari (1 episode) and Bailey's Big Backyard (5 episodes)

Distributed by WildBrain: Rev & Roll (26 episodes) and Rainbow Ruby (26 episodes)

Distributed by Glewed TV: Elf Learning for Kids (11 episodes) and Travel With Kids TV (30 episodes)

Distributed by BrighterMoon: Tea Time With Tayla (18 episodes) and Brain Candy TV (40 episodes)

“What we can offer parents at this time is a free solution for educational and uplifting content they can feel good about turning to,” says Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. “We hope that with these series selections – and more will be added in the weeks to come – caregivers can feel they have a trusted resource while educating their children at home.” “The Ad Council is proud to partner with Crackle on the launch of the ‘Homeschool’ channel to share educational and uplifting content with families during this unprecedented time,” says Lisa Sherman, President, and CEO of the Ad Council. “Parents and children continue to need educational tools and support while they’re at home, and we’re grateful for Crackle’s support of our messages.” Crackle

What do you think of Crackle’s new Homeschool Channel? How are you adjusting to a homeschool environment? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.