Lights, camera, Crackle… new for April 2020

April is nearly here and now that we’re on an extended self-isolation and social distancing stint, what better time to find new content. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our Newsweek article on the top 10 streaming services you can get now. One of those services is Crackle and it is time for lights, camera, Crackle…as we bring you what’s new on Crackle for April 2020.

Crackle is one of the best free streaming services on the market due to its platform being free. The platform is ad-supported so you should know that before going in. If you don’t like ads, you may not like this service. But I suspect more people would rather watch a few ads than pay a monthly subscription fee. That being said, lights, camera, Crackle…let’s get on with the full Crackle April 2020 list.

What’s New On Crackle April 2020

Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life (A Crackle Original Series- 4/9)

10 episode docu-series

Join hip-hop artist Yelawolf in this 10-part docu-journey as he drifts through Southern backwaters and Northern inner cities, unlocking a world the likes of which you’ve never seen before.

Crackle Exclusives in April

Wonders of the Sea 3-D (Crackle Exclusive)

Documentary

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see Arnold Schwarzenegger narrate science documentaries? Well, wonder no more as you watch this gorgeous project highlighting the beauty of the underwater world, co-directed by Jean-Michel Cousteau and narrated by the Governator himself.

Memory: The Origins of Alien (Crackle Exclusive)

Documentary

This 2019 documentary traces the origin of the classic Alien franchise through the script from Dan O’Bannon, the work of James Cameron and other filmmakers, the dark arts of H.R. Giger, to the unsettling works of H.P. Lovecraft and even the mythos of ancient Greek legends.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in April

Taking of Pelham 123

Denzel Washington stars as New York City subway dispatcher Walter Garber, whose ordinary day is thrown into chaos by an audacious crime: the hijacking of a subway train. John Travolta stars as Ryder, the criminal mastermind who, as leader of a highly-armed gang of four, threatens to execute the train’s passengers unless a large ransom is paid within one hour.

V/H/S

Four thugs who make money putting their violent antics online are hired to steal a VHS tape from a spooky old house. However, things take a turn for the worse when they find a dead pensioner and dozens more tapes.

The Passion of the Christ

This Mel Gibson directed blockbuster depicts the final historic 12 hours in the life of Jesus of Nazareth.

Trending on Crackle in April

On Point (Crackle Original)

Docu-series

Meet top-ranked high-school basketball players Romeo Langford (now of the Boston Celtics), Scottie Lewis and Emmitt Williams as they compete in the summer AAU season. All eyes are on them as they prepare for their professional futures and face off against the best of the best from around the country.

On Point is produced by Peter Berg, executive producer of the hit dramatic sports series, Friday Night Lights.

Going From Broke (Crackle Original)

Produced by Ashton Kutcher and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. This 10-reality series follows millennials drowning in student debt as hosts Dan Rosensweig (CEO of CHEGG) and financial expert Danetha Doe give them the keys to break the chains of debt and take charge of their financial future!

Quarantine

A reporter and her cameraman are trapped in downtown Los Angeles where a mysterious deadly and highly contagious strain of rabies has broken out resulting in a quarantine of the building and all its residents.

Everyday Edisons (season 4) (Crackle Exclusive)

TV Series

From Emmy award-winning producer Michael Cable comes Everyday Edisons, a reality series focused on illuminating the inventive spirit of ordinary Americans who’ve had extraordinary ideas for products that could change the way we work, the way we play and the way we live. Watch dreams come true as the show takes you on a journey from idea to store shelf and how extraordinary ideas can come from ordinary people and change their lives forever.

‘85: The Greatest Team in Football History (Crackle Exclusive)

Documentary

The 1985 Chicago Bears were dominant on the field and colorful off of it. Featuring interviews with Barak Obama, Bill Murray, Mike Ditka, Jeremy Piven, Mike Singletary and more, ’85 chronicles how the best team ever shuffled off with the championship.

Additional New Movies in April

About Alex

Afterglow

All the Man I Need

Amun

Astro

Avenging Angelo

Beasts of the Bible

Beautifully Insecure

Before I Do

Big Fan

Black Butterflies

Black Death

Black Eagle

Blast

Bluest Moon

Bob the Butler

Bold Evil Liar

Boogie Boy

Bottom Out

Break Loose

Bridge of Dragons

Censor

A Christmas Snow

Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin’ With the Godmother

Compliance

Crazy Six

Crossed Lines

Dark Planet

Deadfall

Death of a Superhero

Desert Saints

Detachment

Digging to China

Direct Action

Double Dragon

Drinking Buddies

Drone

Epoch

Ernest Goes to School

Ernest in the Army

Ernest Rides Again

Ex$pendable

Fixation

Flawless

Gigantic

Ginger Snaps

Give Me One Reason

Grand Piano

Half Light

Harvard Man

Hayflick Limit

He Who Finds a Wife

Headhunters

Helix

Hollywoodism: Jews, Movies, and the American Dream

Honeymoon

I Am Hooligan

I Saw the Devil

I Want Candy

Imprisoned By Love

In Hell

Incomplete

Infestation

Interview With a Hitman (15th)

Intruders

Intuition

Irresistible

Isolation

Jack Frost

Jack Squad

Jackson Bolt

Jump In

Kundo: Age of the Rampant

Labor Pains

Leaves of Grass

Lionheart

A Little Bit of Heaven

A Long Way Down

Lymelife

Madame Bovary

Malicious Intent

Marilyn Monroe Declassified

Meet the Patels

Melancholia

Memory: The Origins of Aliens

Mercenary for Justice

Microbe and Gasoline

Mothers and Daughters

Mr. Nobody

Mutant Chronicles

Nature Calls

Nemesis

New Blood

Nico the Unicorn

Night Catches On

No Weapon Shall Prosper

Nobody Walks

Nocturnal Agony

Noel

Nothing Without God

Ondine

Out of Control

Out of Gas

Owd Bob

Palo Alto

Phantasm (15th)

Phantasm III (15th)

Phantasm IV: Oblivion (15th)

Prince Avalanche

Prom Night

Puncture

Pursued

Quest for the Lost Tribes

Recon 2022

Red Lights

Rituals of Guilt

A Royal Affair

Rubber

Science of the Soul

Shade

Shots Fired

Sorcerer and the White Snake

Southern Comfort

Split Second

Strangeways Here We Come

Strike One

Sunday Morning Rapture

Sunken El Dorado: The New Underwater Gold Rush?

Sweepers

Swindle

Stories from the Organ Trade

Tankers

Teacher of the Year

The 30 Day Rule

The ABC’s of Death

The ABC’s of Death 2

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

The Christmas Bunny

The City of Your Final Destination

The Collectors

The Daniel Collection

The Double

The Elf Who Didn’t Believe

The Exodus Decoded

The Foreign Exchange Student

The Great New Wonderful

The Haunting in Hollow Creek

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Illusionist

The Island On Bird Street

The Lost Tomb of Jesus

The Lost Voyage

The Maiden Heist

The Man From Earth

The Next Day

The Prophecy

The Proposition

The River King

The Seat Filler

The Signal

The Ultimate Weapon

The Wailing (15th)

To Love the Soul of a Woman

Torn

Torn Soul

Touchy Feely

Train to Buson (15th)

Treacherous

Trollhunter

A Troubled Mind

Truman

V/H/S 2

V/H/S: Viral

What Just Happened?

Without Evidence

Yonkers Joe

Young Ones

Additional New TV Shows in April

Animal Tales: Season 2 Episode 9-15

Forensic Files Season 13 Episode 1-49

Forensic Files Season 14 Episode 1-20

Guy Martin: Speed Season 1 Episode 1-4

Hell’s Kitchen Season 13 Episode 1-16

Hell’s Kitchen Season 14 Episode 1-16

Hell’s Kitchen Season 15 Episode 1-16

Twice in a Lifetime Season 1 Episode 1-22

Twice in a Lifetime Season 2 Episode 1-22

That’s it folks! Everything coming to Crackle in April adding to its already large library of titles. Be sure to check them out and stay tuned next month for lights, camera, Crackle…

What do you think of Crackle? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.