Lights, camera, Crackle… new for April 2020

April is nearly here and now that we're on an extended self-isolation and social distancing stint, what better time to find new content.
Crackle is one of the best free streaming services on the market due to its platform being free. The platform is ad-supported so you should know that before going in. If you don't like ads, you may not like this service. But I suspect more people would rather watch a few ads than pay a monthly subscription fee.
What’s New On Crackle April 2020
Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life (A Crackle Original Series- 4/9)
10 episode docu-series
Join hip-hop artist Yelawolf in this 10-part docu-journey as he drifts through Southern backwaters and Northern inner cities, unlocking a world the likes of which you’ve never seen before.
Crackle Exclusives in April
Wonders of the Sea 3-D (Crackle Exclusive)
Documentary
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see Arnold Schwarzenegger narrate science documentaries? Well, wonder no more as you watch this gorgeous project highlighting the beauty of the underwater world, co-directed by Jean-Michel Cousteau and narrated by the Governator himself.
Memory: The Origins of Alien (Crackle Exclusive)
Documentary
This 2019 documentary traces the origin of the classic Alien franchise through the script from Dan O’Bannon, the work of James Cameron and other filmmakers, the dark arts of H.R. Giger, to the unsettling works of H.P. Lovecraft and even the mythos of ancient Greek legends.
New Crackle Spotlight Titles in April
Taking of Pelham 123
Denzel Washington stars as New York City subway dispatcher Walter Garber, whose ordinary day is thrown into chaos by an audacious crime: the hijacking of a subway train. John Travolta stars as Ryder, the criminal mastermind who, as leader of a highly-armed gang of four, threatens to execute the train’s passengers unless a large ransom is paid within one hour.
V/H/S
Four thugs who make money putting their violent antics online are hired to steal a VHS tape from a spooky old house. However, things take a turn for the worse when they find a dead pensioner and dozens more tapes.
The Passion of the Christ
This Mel Gibson directed blockbuster depicts the final historic 12 hours in the life of Jesus of Nazareth.
Trending on Crackle in April
On Point (Crackle Original)
Docu-series
Meet top-ranked high-school basketball players Romeo Langford (now of the Boston Celtics), Scottie Lewis and Emmitt Williams as they compete in the summer AAU season. All eyes are on them as they prepare for their professional futures and face off against the best of the best from around the country.
On Point is produced by Peter Berg, executive producer of the hit dramatic sports series, Friday Night Lights.
Going From Broke (Crackle Original)
Produced by Ashton Kutcher and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. This 10-reality series follows millennials drowning in student debt as hosts Dan Rosensweig (CEO of CHEGG) and financial expert Danetha Doe give them the keys to break the chains of debt and take charge of their financial future!
Quarantine
A reporter and her cameraman are trapped in downtown Los Angeles where a mysterious deadly and highly contagious strain of rabies has broken out resulting in a quarantine of the building and all its residents.
Everyday Edisons (season 4) (Crackle Exclusive)
TV Series
From Emmy award-winning producer Michael Cable comes Everyday Edisons, a reality series focused on illuminating the inventive spirit of ordinary Americans who’ve had extraordinary ideas for products that could change the way we work, the way we play and the way we live. Watch dreams come true as the show takes you on a journey from idea to store shelf and how extraordinary ideas can come from ordinary people and change their lives forever.
‘85: The Greatest Team in Football History (Crackle Exclusive)
Documentary
The 1985 Chicago Bears were dominant on the field and colorful off of it. Featuring interviews with Barak Obama, Bill Murray, Mike Ditka, Jeremy Piven, Mike Singletary and more, ’85 chronicles how the best team ever shuffled off with the championship.
Additional New Movies in April
- About Alex
- Afterglow
- All the Man I Need
- Amun
- Astro
- Avenging Angelo
- Beasts of the Bible
- Beautifully Insecure
- Before I Do
- Big Fan
- Black Butterflies
- Black Death
- Black Eagle
- Blast
- Bluest Moon
- Bob the Butler
- Bold Evil Liar
- Boogie Boy
- Bottom Out
- Break Loose
- Bridge of Dragons
- Censor
- A Christmas Snow
- Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin’ With the Godmother
- Compliance
- Crazy Six
- Crossed Lines
- Dark Planet
- Deadfall
- Death of a Superhero
- Desert Saints
- Detachment
- Digging to China
- Direct Action
- Double Dragon
- Drinking Buddies
- Drone
- Epoch
- Ernest Goes to School
- Ernest in the Army
- Ernest Rides Again
- Ex$pendable
- Fixation
- Flawless
- Gigantic
- Ginger Snaps
- Give Me One Reason
- Grand Piano
- Half Light
- Harvard Man
- Hayflick Limit
- He Who Finds a Wife
- Headhunters
- Helix
- Hollywoodism: Jews, Movies, and the American Dream
- Honeymoon
- I Am Hooligan
- I Saw the Devil
- I Want Candy
- Imprisoned By Love
- In Hell
- Incomplete
- Infestation
- Interview With a Hitman (15th)
- Intruders
- Intuition
- Irresistible
- Isolation
- Jack Frost
- Jack Squad
- Jackson Bolt
- Jump In
- Kundo: Age of the Rampant
- Labor Pains
- Leaves of Grass
- Lionheart
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- A Long Way Down
- Lymelife
- Madame Bovary
- Malicious Intent
- Marilyn Monroe Declassified
- Meet the Patels
- Melancholia
- Memory: The Origins of Aliens
- Mercenary for Justice
- Microbe and Gasoline
- Mothers and Daughters
- Mr. Nobody
- Mutant Chronicles
- Nature Calls
- Nemesis
- New Blood
- Nico the Unicorn
- Night Catches On
- No Weapon Shall Prosper
- Nobody Walks
- Nocturnal Agony
- Noel
- Nothing Without God
- Ondine
- Out of Control
- Out of Gas
- Owd Bob
- Palo Alto
- Phantasm (15th)
- Phantasm III (15th)
- Phantasm IV: Oblivion (15th)
- Prince Avalanche
- Prom Night
- Puncture
- Pursued
- Quest for the Lost Tribes
- Recon 2022
- Red Lights
- Rituals of Guilt
- A Royal Affair
- Rubber
- Science of the Soul
- Shade
- Shots Fired
- Sorcerer and the White Snake
- Southern Comfort
- Split Second
- Strangeways Here We Come
- Strike One
- Sunday Morning Rapture
- Sunken El Dorado: The New Underwater Gold Rush?
- Sweepers
- Swindle
- Stories from the Organ Trade
- Tankers
- Teacher of the Year
- The 30 Day Rule
- The ABC’s of Death
- The ABC’s of Death 2
- The Boy Who Saved Christmas
- The Christmas Bunny
- The City of Your Final Destination
- The Collectors
- The Daniel Collection
- The Double
- The Elf Who Didn’t Believe
- The Exodus Decoded
- The Foreign Exchange Student
- The Great New Wonderful
- The Haunting in Hollow Creek
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- The Illusionist
- The Island On Bird Street
- The Lost Tomb of Jesus
- The Lost Voyage
- The Maiden Heist
- The Man From Earth
- The Next Day
- The Prophecy
- The Proposition
- The River King
- The Seat Filler
- The Signal
- The Ultimate Weapon
- The Wailing (15th)
- To Love the Soul of a Woman
- Torn
- Torn Soul
- Touchy Feely
- Train to Buson (15th)
- Treacherous
- Trollhunter
- A Troubled Mind
- Truman
- V/H/S 2
- V/H/S: Viral
- What Just Happened?
- Without Evidence
- Yonkers Joe
- Young Ones
Additional New TV Shows in April
- Animal Tales: Season 2 Episode 9-15
- Forensic Files Season 13 Episode 1-49
- Forensic Files Season 14 Episode 1-20
- Guy Martin: Speed Season 1 Episode 1-4
- Hell’s Kitchen Season 13 Episode 1-16
- Hell’s Kitchen Season 14 Episode 1-16
- Hell’s Kitchen Season 15 Episode 1-16
- Twice in a Lifetime Season 1 Episode 1-22
- Twice in a Lifetime Season 2 Episode 1-22
That's it folks! Everything coming to Crackle in April adding to its already large library of titles.
