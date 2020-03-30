Infographic: Does the technology you use affect your sleep?

In our increasingly connected world, it’s becoming more and more common to spend hours every day staring at a screen, just to come home and spend even more time looking at another screen. While using technology isn’t inherently bad, there are some notable impacts that using sleep technology can have on our overall health.

One of the biggest culprits of modern technology impacting our sleeping habits is blue light, which is the shortest wavelength with the highest energy. The blue light that emanates from our screens is helpful to keep us feeling awake and alert—but this is the opposite of what we want when scrolling through our phones before bed. By using blue light filtering glasses or screens, you can minimize the impact that blue light has on your circadian rhythm in a way that is simple and easy to implement.

The quality of sleep we get suffers from the overstimulation of technology on our mind. From 24-hour news to constant social media notifications, we are always looking at (or thinking about) our phones and laptops, which can make falling asleep that much harder. It’s hard to step away from our screens before bedtime, but the benefits of having some screen-free time before bed are plenty.

It’s important to remember that not all technology is bad for our sleep schedules. With the rise of sleep tracking and meditation apps, we are able to better understand our sleep schedules and plan for getting a good night’s rest. Additionally, wearable technology such as wrist wearables can actually monitor how well you are sleeping and give you insights and suggestions on how to improve your sleep.

Programmable lights are also becoming a popular type of sleep-related technology. These glow lights are able to mimic the feeling of sunrise to help wake you up gradually, rather than the jarring sound of your morning alarm.

It’s clear that technology has significantly impacted our quality of sleep, both positively and negatively. Whether you’re choosing to use a blue light filter on your computer or setting up programmable lights in your bedroom, there are many ways to minimize the negative effects that too much screen time can have on your sleep quality. To learn more about how technology can impact your quality of sleep, check out the infographic below.

