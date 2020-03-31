April 2020 Games with Gold: Racing & RPG

Another month and it’s time to see what Microsoft has in store for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members with the April 2020 Games with Gold offerings. As always, the Xbox 360 games below are Backward Compatible on the Xbox One once they’re available on their respective dates.

Without further ado, let’s check out what the April 2020 Games with Gold Xbox is offering Xbox Live Gold members!

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Xbox One

March 16 – April 15 (1.95 GB)

Shantae embarks on her first full HD adventure! When a mysterious crime wave sweeps Sequin Land, it’s up to Half-Genie Hero Shantae to save the day! Use Shantae’s devastating Hair-Whip Attack to send monsters flying, or Belly Dance to transform her into more powerful forms! Topple the masterminds behind each criminal caper and prepare for the ultimate showdown against Shantae’s arch nemesis – the bodacious buccaneer Risky Boots!

Project CARS 2 – Xbox One

April 1 – April 30 (49.44 GB)

Over 180 elite vehicles are available for your choosing to compete on a variety of track surfaces including ice, dirt, and mud. Featuring dynamic weather physics on 140 tracks, true-to-life handling, and multiple game modes, the ultimate driver journey begins at the wave of the checkered flag.

Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle – Xbox One

April 16 – May 15 (823.61 MB)

Get the two successful and award winning games Knights of Pen & Paper + Knights of Pen & Paper 2 in this discounted bundle! Take on the roles of in-game players taking on the roles of their characters in a traditional pen and paper RPG session in the ultimate meta roleplaying experience. As both the playing characters AND the game master, you can choose which battles to fight. Put together a bunch of monsters to make for a challenging fight and your efforts will be equally rewarded! Enjoy hours and hours of adventures in these turn-based, retro style, pixel-art RPG full of danger, intrigue, and semi-appropriate cultural references! Both games include all of their ever-released expansions with many new characters, enemies, quests and locations!

Fable Anniversary – Xbox 360

April 1 – 15 (5.51 GB)

As the best-selling RPG on the original Xbox, Fable pioneered every player’s choice having a consequence. With Fable Anniversary, a spectacular HD remaster of the original Fable, players will be reminded of why the franchise is so special and unique. All new textures and 3D models, an entirely new lighting system, a slick new interface, achievements, and all of the content from “The Lost Chapters,” make Fable Anniversary the definitive Fable experience for faithful fans and new players alike!

NOTE: there are also some free DLC packs for this game, so be sure to snag those as well!

Toybox Turbos – Xbox 360

April 16 – 30 (956.93 MB)

Codemasters reboots the classic table top racing experience in Toybox Turbos! Collect & customise 35 vehicles, take on 18 crazy tracks & send your rivals into a spin with awesome power-ups, including mines, machine guns & giant car-mounted hammers! Master 6 modes in the single-player game, or take on 4 player multiplayer – local, online, or with a mix – perfect for one-more-go gaming sessions!

Are you excited or disappointed about the upcoming April 2020 Games With Gold? Let us know which free game(s) you're looking forward to the most in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

