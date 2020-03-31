Huawei Canada extends warranties, offers door-to-door service

There’s no question that businesses are having to change the way the conduct business these days. Like most regions, heavy social distancing measures have been put into place in Canada during the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, Huawei Canada has announced door-to-door service as well as extended warranty for all its devices.

If you are having issues with your Huawei device, you can apply for door-to-door service by:

Calling Huawei’s hotline at 1.888.5HUAWEI or 1.888.548.2934

Visiting Huawei’s official website at https://consumer.huawei.com/ca/support/

Through the Huawei Support app on your device

Huawei Canada will arrange courier service, repair your device, “cleaned and disinfected according to professional specifications to ensure that each device sent back is clean and sterilized,” and then return it via courier. This new service applies to smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, routers, and modems.

In addition, if the warranty on your handset, PC, tablet, wearable, audio, or router is set to expire between March 15th and June 14th, 2020, Huawei Canada is extending it to June 15th, 2020. There is no need for consumers to contact the company about this as warranties for the above devices will be automatically adjusted.

