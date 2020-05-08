Meizu unveils a new flagship phone, the Meizu 17

Meizu has been around for a while now but it’s still not a well-known name here in the United States. We’ve reviewed a few Meizu phones and we still think the company offers some of the best phones for the money. Now, the company has unveiled its latest offering, the Meizu 17. The Meizu 17 celebrates the company’s 17th year in business and the phone is certainly a stunner.

The 17 is also priced at a comfortable price point while still bringing you flagship features. Not to mention that this phone is also 5G capable, for those who have the ability to use 5G. The 17 will come in two variants, the Meizu 17 and 17 Pro. Both phones will sport a 6.6″ Super-AMOLED display made by Samsung, especially for this phone. The phone also features a screen-to-body ratio of 92.9% with bezels that measure 3.3mm.

The 17 will house a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The Pro model, meanwhile, has the same 64-megapixel main camera, but there is 8-megapixel telephoto lens/ wide-angle lends, and the ultrawide angle camera is a 32-megapixel shooter with a 129-degree field of vision. There is also a 3D ToF sensor for bokeh effects and AR apps.

Sleek design and good build quality have been consistent on Meizu’s phones.

Like most of Meizu’s phones, the 17 has a sleek design. The company does a great job in the design category and their last few phones have had excellent build quality. The Meizu 17 also comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and utilizes UFD3.1 flash storage. The Pro will house LPDDR5 RAM which the company says offers up to 20% better performance.

Here are a few of the features and specifications of the Meizu 17 Pro:

Dimensions: Width: 77.2mm Height: 160mm Thickness : 8.5mm Weight: 219g

Storage: 8GB+128GB / 12GB+256GB (LPDDR5+UFS3.1）

8GB+128GB / 12GB+256GB (LPDDR5+UFS3.1） Connectivity: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax（WIFI6）

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax（WIFI6） Dual Speakers

Screen: Size: 6.6 Inch Screen Ratio: 19.5：9 Screen Resolution: 2340 x 1080 Contrast: 2000000: 1 Pixel Density: PPI 390

Battery: Battery Capacity: 4500mAh Charging Speed: 30W — 5V/3A or 10V/3A or 20V/1.8A Charging Protocol: QC3.0/PE2.0 Wireless Charging Support: 27W



Here are the features and specs of the base Meizu 17:

Dimensions: Width: 77.2mm Height: 160mm Thickness : 8.5mm Weight: 199g

Storage: 8GB+128GB / 12GB+256GB (LPDDR4+UFS3.1）

8GB+128GB / 12GB+256GB (LPDDR4+UFS3.1） Connectivity: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax（WIFI6）

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax（WIFI6） Dual Speakers

Screen: Size: 6.6 Inch Screen Ratio: 19.5：9 Screen Resolution: 2340 x 1080 Contrast: 2000000: 1 Pixel Density: PPI 390

Battery: Battery Capacity: 4500mAh Charging Speed: 30W — 5V/3A or 10V/3A or 20V/1.8A Charging Protocol: QC3.0/PE2.0 Wireless Charging Support: 27W



Pricing and availability

The standard model of Meizu 17 starts at US$522 for the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM; US$564 for 8GB RAM+256GB ROM. The Pro model starts at US$606 for 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and US$663 for 8GB RAM+256GB ROM.

Pre-orders begin for the Meizu 17 series starting today (May 8) in China, and handsets will be in retail stores on May 11.

What do you think of these new phones?