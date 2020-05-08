This Apple Watch case is stunning and expensive

The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch on the market and one of the best. The accessory market for this wearable is huge and news of a new case is usually nothing to get excited about. But Singapore-based luxury brand Gray has announced an Apple Watch case that made us do a double-take. Not only for its design and beauty but for its starting price of US$505.

The company is dubbing this new Apple Watch case the CYBER WATCH collection and there are a few tiers to choose from. Here’s the rundown of the offerings:

CYBER WATCH Titanium: Raw mechanically textured titanium finish with black FKM watch band priced at US$505

CYBER WATCH Stealth: Black PVD coated titanium in a mechanically textured finish with black FKM watch band priced at US$707 (Limited to 100 pieces worldwide)

CYBER WATCH Gold: Gold PVD coated titanium in a mechanically textured finish with black FKM watch band priced at US$912 (Limited to 50 pieces worldwide)

CYBER WATCH Aurora: Individually hand-torched titanium in a mechanically textured finish with black FKM watch band priced at US$1224 (Limited to 50 pieces worldwide)

CYBER BAND watchband: Priced at US$148

Aurora and Gold

“In creating the CYBER WATCH we were motivated by one ambition, to create a sculpture for the Apple Watch that truly represented the ground-breaking technology it housed within,” said Kevin Wu, Founder, and CEO of GRAY®. “To do so, we had to bring our touch of extreme design to a new frontier, radically transforming the Apple Watch into an object that would look as stunning on your wrist today as it will a hundred years from now.” This metal Apple Watch case is engineered with a bold exterior constructed of two aerospace-grade titanium structures – a material two-and-a-half times stronger than steel, but only half the weight. Added to the package is also a custom-designed FKM fluoroelastomer Apple Watch band, which is durable, high-performance, and incredibly comfortable. Gray

For more info on this Apple Watch case can be found on the company’s website.

