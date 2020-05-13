Gaming gets a boost with updated Alienware and Dell Gaming systems

In addition to the XPS announcement today, Dell has announced some updates to its Alienware and Dell Gaming systems. The updates include the Alienware Aurora desktop and six laptops: three from Alienware and three from Dell Gaming.

Alienware Aurora R11

The Alienware Aurora R11 comes in white or black.

The Alienware Aurora R11 is a gaming desktop powerhouse designed for competitive gamers and eSports enthusiasts. Not only that, but its sleek design is sure to turn heads. The updated system features new liquid cooling that improves heat dissipation and lowers the noise from the system. Dell says the new cooling will deliver up to a 19.5% temperature reduction and up to a 69.2% noise reduction.

Powered by Intel 10th Gen Core KF-series processors with increased DDR4 memory, the systems also come with a 1000Q power supply. In addition, the chassis is designed to allow for easy, tool-less upgrades.

Alienware m15 R3/m17 R3

The Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop.

The Alienware m15 R3 and m17 R3 are designed for gamers who require performance and mobility. With up to 300Hz FHD panels, these gaming laptops are sure to provide stunning gaming experiences while on the go.

These systems are powered by Intel 10th Gen Core H-series processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon GPU options, and utilize Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling.

Paired with the fastest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, this generation m15/m17 is unlocked for overclocking on the i9-10980HK processors and features amazing responsiveness, consistent performance and visually stunning display options for smoother gameplay. The m15/m17 chills gamer’s biggest opponent – heat – with its new Alienware Cryo-tech cooling design. Its first-to-market HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology helps keep power levels high to push performance for the long haul. The m17 gamer also gets maximum graphics performance with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-P graphics. Dell

Alienware Area-51m R2

The Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptop.

Last, but not least, from Alienware is the Area-51m R2 which Dell claims is the world’s most powerful gaming laptop. Boasting over 5Ghz of CPU power, this beast is powered by Intel 10th Gen Core S-series processors. Updated internal cooling helps keep the system cool for more power and longer gaming sessions. Its 4K UHD display is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super and AMD Radeon graphics options along with a refresh rate of up to 300Hz.

Our new Alienware Cryo-Tech™ cooling technology increases airflow and boosts performance. This innovative design includes a new honeycomb air-intake panel above the keyboard, larger fan blades and feet for better elevation. For the first time, we are also introducing vapor chamber cooling and up to 12-phase HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation on select configurations to help maintain power levels for uninterrupted, marathon gaming sessions. Dell

Other features gamers are sure to love include 1.7mm of key travel, fully customizable per-key RGB lighting, and N-key rollover.

Dell G3 15

The Dell G3 15 gaming laptop.

The Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is designed for gamers on a budget. With 10th Gen Intel Quad and Hex Core processor options, these systems provide powerful gaming and multi-tasking performance. Options include an anti-glare IPS FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, and up to 6GB GDDR6 memory.

The G3 15 series also features Game Shift to boost gaming performance as well as the Alienware Command Center for 4-zone RGB keyboard customization. The ACC also allows gamers to access advanced sound features with nahimic 3D Audio.

Dell G5 15/15 SE

The Dell G5 15 gaming laptop.

Similar to the Dell G3 15, the G5 15 allows further customization. Additional options include up to 300Hz refresh rate, up to RTX 2070 graphics with Max-Q, and up to 8GB GDDR5 memory.

The G5 15 SE, on the other hand, gives gamers the option of AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors and Radeon RX 5600M graphics options. While a 300Hz option isn’t available, gamers can still choose to get the option 144Hz display.

Availability

The Alienware Aurora R11 is available starting today with a starting MSRP of US$1,129.99. Additional configurations will be available on May 28, starting at $879.99. The Alienware m15 R3 and m17 R3 will both be available on May 21st, starting at $1,499.99 and $1,549.99 respectively. The Alienware Area-51m R2 has a starting price of $3,049.99 and will be available in early June.

The Dell Gaming G3 and G5/G5 SE will all be available starting on May 21st. These systems will be starting at $779.99 and $829.99 respectively.

What do you think about the new Alienware and Dell Gaming systems? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.