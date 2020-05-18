Working from home and needing a backup? Check out these Western Digital options

With social distancing in place and employees across the nation shifting to home networks, professionals must take their digital security and function into their own hands. To help with combating skyrocketing computer issues as everyone adjusts to this new norm, Western Digital has a family of products that can ensure all of your key files are backed up and safe to avoid running into a crisis.

So if you’re working from home and looking for some backup options for your work or even personal files, check out these Western Digital options below:

My Cloud Home is just one of many options from Western Digital.

My Cloud Home: is an easy-to-use personal cloud storage device that plugs directly into your Wi-Fi router at home so you can save all your digital content in one central place. My Cloud Home backs up your digital life to avoid losing irreplaceable files.

