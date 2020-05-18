Infographic: Enhancing home learning using tech

The transition to homeschooling has probably been the biggest jolt throughout the pandemic. Parents are reaching deep within themselves to try to do their best impression of a teacher, and realizing along the way how amazing teachers actually are at their jobs. Nearly 90% of parents are afraid their kids are going to fall behind this academic year, and more than 80% of parents say they are struggling to keep their kids engaged. With 90% of students worldwide learning at home, everyone is going to be in the same boat next academic year. But what can you do to keep your child engaged in learning during these difficult times?

Because the transition from traditional schooling to remote schooling was sudden and not chosen, no one had time to prepare for it. It is inevitable that there will be growing pains, especially if the next school year starts remotely as well. Teachers are concerned that students will fall behind in subjects like math, science, and English, core subjects upon which the other subjects are built.

Using tech to learn at home presents its own challenges. That same tech is also often used for entertainment, so it can be difficult to differentiate between playtime and learning time. On top of that, the rigorous curriculum being handed down by many teachers is better suited to a structured environment.

Finding a new normal and working on life skills instead of academic skills can keep parents sane and students engaged. Cooking lessons count as math and science, and gardening is a great way to teach your kids earth sciences as well as where food comes from.

There are also plenty of resources that make learning fun. Even board games like Yahtzee and Monopoly can teach your kids valuable real-world skills.

Learn more about enhancing home learning from the infographic below