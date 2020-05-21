Infographic: Telehealth Vs. telemedicine

Generally these terms are treated as interchangeable, but they each encompass different aspects of the medical field. Telehealth can include things like remote patient monitoring, provider training, meetings, and more. Telemedicine is the actual applied practice of medicine that is done remotely.

Telemedicine Drawbacks

Medical providers are not always on board with telemedicine. There are concerns about whether it is effective enough to treat patients adequately, as some things have to be experienced in person for an accurate diagnosis. What’s more, there are concerns about the ability to keep data secured. Health systems like hospitals overwhelmingly lack the technology to implement this practice, as well.

Patients Want Telemedicine

Despite these drawbacks, 60% of patients say they are interested in using telemedicine services. Especially for patients who live in remote areas or those who have difficulties with walking or transportation, telemedicine has the ability to increase access to medical services. Patients who have had experience with telemedicine report higher satisfaction with their interactions with physicians, and they also report feeling more connected to their healthcare providers.

The Future Of Remote Healthcare

New technologies make remote healthcare more clinically accurate, giving physicians access to certain signs and other pertinent physical information about the patient. The new era of telemedicine is about more than just a video call with your doctor.

Learn more about the differences between telehealth and telemedicine and whether telemedicine is here to stay from the infographic below.

