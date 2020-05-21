ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC 165Hz FreeSync 27-inch curved gaming monitor now available

Curved gaming monitors are becoming more popular and ViewSonic has just released its latest. The ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC Curved Gaming Monitor offers up 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, QHD resolution, and more.

“With the addition of the XG270QC, ViewSonic ELITE has finally established itself as the premiere enthusiast gaming monitor provider for the modern gamer. We’re delivering a display that is capable of providing the speed and clarity that gamers have been searching for, this time with a curved screen to ensure maximum immersion. When developing practical design innovations like our built-in mouse bungee or ELITE RGB, we always keep the mainstream gamer in mind. We take our generation of gamers seriously.” Kendall Miller, global marketing manager for Gaming for ViewSonic ELITE monitors

Featuring a 1500R curvature, this 27-inch curved gaming monitor is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, and has a 1ms MPRT (3ms regular) response time. With a curved gaming monitor, gamers are offered a more immersive gaming experience.

The ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC Curved Gaming Monitor.

Full features of the ELITE XG270QC gaming monitor include:

27-inch gaming monitor with native 2560×1440 (QHD) resolution

1500R curvature for an immersive experience

Certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 for an entry point into HDR gaming

PureXP™ technology to reduce motion blur

165Hz refresh rate* and 3ms (1ms MPRT) response time

AMD FreeSync TM Premium Pro technology

Premium Pro technology Brightness of 550 cd/m2 and wide DCI-P3 90% color coverage

In addition, the monitor is supported by ViewSonic’s ELITE Display Controller software. This makes it easy to adjust monitor settings, RGB lighting, and even sync the RGB settings with Razer Chroma and TT RGB Plus by Thermaltake.

The ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC Curved Gaming Monitor is now available with an MSRP of US$460. It will be available in other markets starting in June.

What do you think of the latest gaming monitor from ViewSonic? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.