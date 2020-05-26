HyperX Pudding Keycaps review: Enhanced RGB lighting and improved durability

Aside from a decent mechanical keyboard, some gamers enjoy replacing their keycaps for various reasons. Some offer funkier designs while others offer better material construction. We have reviewed HyperX keycaps in the past, and the double shot PBT construction was much nicer than the stock ABS keycaps on the HyperX keyboard. The company has updated its keycaps and our HyperX Pudding Keycaps review takes a look at these update pudding keycaps that offer enhanced RGB lighting and improved durability.

Specifications

The HyperX Pudding Keycaps have the following features and specifications:

Double shot PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate) material

Signature HyperX font

English (US) Layout – 104 Key Set

Designed to enhance RGB lighting

Translucent keycaps with black or white top (Pudding)

Part Number: HKCPXP-WT-US/G or HKCPXP-BK-US/G

Compatibility: Fits all HyperX mechanical keyboards and most mechanical keyboards with standard bottom row and Cherry MX style switch stems

What’s in the box

Full 104-key HyperX Pudding Keycaps

HyperX keycap removal tool

Layout guide

Limited two-year warranty

What’s included with the HyperX Pudding Keycaps.

Design

The HyperX Pudding Keycaps are offered in two different colours: translucent with white or black tops. The translucent portion lends to the pudding name, and no, you can’t eat them. Our review sample came with the black tops so the keycaps look two-toned. The bottom two-thirds to three-quarters of each keycap is a translucent white color with the top third to quarter is black.

As for the odd dimensions in the previous statement, each keycap is angled backwards being taller towards the front and shallower near the back. Depending on where the keycap goes on your keyboard, some are definitely more shallow at the back. When installed, however, this allows each keycap to have the same angle based on the overall angle of the keyboard itself. Like many keycaps on the market, each one is concave with the left and right edges higher than the middle. When in use, this allows your fingers to rest nicely in the middle of each one.

A HyperX Pudding Keycap with black top.

The main difference with the new HyperX keycaps is the signature HyperX font which provides added style, as well as optimal shine-through capabilities, improving both the look and feel. Compared to the older pudding keycaps from the company, the translucent portion is a bit more white and definitely allows more of the LED lighting to shine through. That being said, when installed side by side, there really isn’t too much difference between the two from the base. The updated font set is a nice touch though and not only adds a bit of uniqueness but also allows more light to shine through the top of the keycap where the letters, numbers, and symbols are.

In addition, the HyperX Pudding Keycaps use double shot construction with PBT material. Not only does this provide style and reliability, but they also increase durability and resilience. Due to the construction, HyperX also states that the keycap legends that won’t fade like standard keycaps. The keycaps are fairly thick-walled and are also oil-resistant to prevent finger smudges which some other keycaps are prone to show.

Overall, the new HyperX Pudding Keycaps feel nice and sturdy, as well as have a slightly rougher surface to prevent slippage. Compared to the previous version, they do indeed let a bit more of the LED lighting through, giving off a nicer glow.

The HyperX Pudding Keycaps with black tops allow for more LED lighting to shine through.

While they have been manufactured specifically for HyperX mechanical keyboards, they should also fit with any other keyboard with standard Cherry MX switches.

Installation

Keycap replacement/installation is pretty easy and the HyperX Pudding Keycaps are no different. The keycaps come with a HyperX keycap removal tool. Resembling a set of tongs, simply slide the tool down on the left and right sides of the keycap, squeeze together, and gently pull up. If latched correctly, the keycap should pull right off. To install the new keycap, orient it the proper way and push down on it to seat it on the switch below.

One thing I will mention though. Make sure that the removal tool is all the way under the keycap and you are squeezing adequately when pulling up. If you don’t the tool can slip and it will scratch and create a mark on the pudding portion of the keycap, something you definitely don’t want.

Price/Value

At US$24.99, the HyperX Pudding Keycaps are reasonably priced and in line with other offerings on the market. They are well constructed with their double shot PBT materials and should hold up for as long as you own your keyboard.

On that note, these just released today so they should be popping up at your favourite online retailers, like Amazon and others, fairly soon.

Wrap-up

If you’re looking for more durable keycaps which allow for more of your fancy LED lighting to leak through, the HyperX Pudding Keycaps will do the job. That is, assuming, you’re using a HyperX keyboard or another brand with Cherry MX switches.

